Alps Advisors Inc. Purchases 12,000 Shares of HDFC Bank Limited (NYSE:HDB)

Alps Advisors Inc. grew its position in HDFC Bank Limited (NYSE:HDB – Get Rating) by 16.9% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 82,825 shares of the bank’s stock after acquiring an additional 12,000 shares during the period. Alps Advisors Inc.’s holdings in HDFC Bank were worth $5,389,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Veritable L.P. boosted its stake in HDFC Bank by 4.2% in the 3rd quarter. Veritable L.P. now owns 4,210 shares of the bank’s stock worth $308,000 after purchasing an additional 170 shares during the period. Toronto Dominion Bank grew its holdings in shares of HDFC Bank by 40.9% during the third quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 620 shares of the bank’s stock worth $45,000 after buying an additional 180 shares in the last quarter. 180 Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in HDFC Bank by 3.6% in the 4th quarter. 180 Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 6,211 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $428,000 after buying an additional 213 shares during the last quarter. Pictet North America Advisors SA lifted its stake in HDFC Bank by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. Pictet North America Advisors SA now owns 72,940 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $4,746,000 after acquiring an additional 295 shares in the last quarter. Finally, D Orazio & Associates Inc. grew its stake in shares of HDFC Bank by 14.8% during the 3rd quarter. D Orazio & Associates Inc. now owns 2,296 shares of the bank’s stock worth $168,000 after acquiring an additional 296 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 17.50% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the company. StockNews.com started coverage on HDFC Bank in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of HDFC Bank from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 27th.

HDFC Bank stock traded down $1.52 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $53.73. 6,674 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,551,744. HDFC Bank Limited has a 52 week low of $52.90 and a 52 week high of $79.39. The firm has a market cap of $98.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.09, a P/E/G ratio of 0.78 and a beta of 0.78. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $59.49 and its 200 day simple moving average is $65.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 0.39 and a current ratio of 0.08.

The business also recently declared an annual dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 12th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 12th will be issued a $0.522 dividend. This is a boost from HDFC Bank’s previous annual dividend of $0.21. This represents a yield of 0.93%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 11th. HDFC Bank’s dividend payout ratio is currently 7.64%.

HDFC Bank Limited provides various banking and financial services to individuals and businesses in India, Bahrain, Hong Kong, and Dubai. It operates in Treasury, Retail Banking, Wholesale Banking, Other Banking Business, and Unallocated segments. The company accepts savings, salary, current, rural, public provident fund, pension, and Demat accounts; fixed and recurring deposits; and safe deposit lockers; as well as offshore accounts and deposits, overdrafts against fixed deposits, and sweep-in facilities.

