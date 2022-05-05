Alteryx, Inc. (NYSE:AYX) Short Interest Update

Alteryx, Inc. (NYSE:AYX – Get Rating) saw a significant growth in short interest in the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 3,360,000 shares, a growth of 18.3% from the March 31st total of 2,840,000 shares. Currently, 5.8% of the company’s shares are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 945,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 3.6 days.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Bank of America downgraded Alteryx from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $84.00 to $65.00 in a research report on Tuesday, February 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on Alteryx from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 16th. Cowen lifted their price objective on Alteryx from $75.00 to $90.00 in a report on Wednesday. Berenberg Bank began coverage on Alteryx in a report on Thursday, January 27th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $66.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Needham & Company LLC lifted their target price on Alteryx from $66.00 to $86.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 1st. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $86.86.

In other news, Director Timothy I. Maudlin sold 9,233 shares of Alteryx stock in a transaction on Friday, February 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.75, for a total transaction of $514,739.75. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Jeff Horing bought 320,601 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 22nd. The shares were acquired at an average price of $54.69 per share, with a total value of $17,533,668.69. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 13.84% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of AYX. Capital World Investors boosted its position in Alteryx by 17.1% in the third quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 6,399,122 shares of the company’s stock valued at $467,776,000 after buying an additional 933,897 shares during the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp lifted its holdings in Alteryx by 101.2% in the third quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 1,778,931 shares of the company’s stock valued at $130,040,000 after acquiring an additional 894,582 shares during the period. Ardevora Asset Management LLP acquired a new position in Alteryx in the first quarter valued at approximately $60,464,000. Wishbone Management LP acquired a new position in Alteryx in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $49,610,000. Finally, Washington Harbour Partners LP acquired a new position in Alteryx in the third quarter valued at approximately $51,750,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.04% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE AYX opened at $70.63 on Thursday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $67.03 and its 200 day moving average price is $64.29. Alteryx has a 52 week low of $49.67 and a 52 week high of $90.57. The company has a current ratio of 2.28, a quick ratio of 2.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.70.

Alteryx (NYSE:AYX – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The company reported ($0.40) EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.59) by $0.19. The firm had revenue of $157.94 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $145.88 million. Alteryx had a negative return on equity of 29.89% and a negative net margin of 33.51%. Alteryx’s revenue for the quarter was up 33.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.45) earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Alteryx will post -2.32 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Alteryx, Inc provides end-to-end analytics platform for data analysts and scientists worldwide. Its analytic process automation software platform includes Alteryx Designer, a data profiling, preparation, blending, and analytics product used to create visual workflows or analytic processes; Alteryx Server, a server-based product for scheduling, sharing, and running analytic processes and applications in a Web-based environment; Alteryx Connect, a collaborative data exploration platform for discovering information assets and sharing recommendations across the enterprise; and Alteryx Promote, an analytics model management product for data scientists and analytics teams to build, manage, monitor, and deploy predictive models into real-time production applications.

