Alteryx (NYSE:AYX) Price Target Increased to $90.00 by Analysts at Cowen

Alteryx (NYSE:AYX – Get Rating) had its price target hoisted by Cowen from $75.00 to $90.00 in a report released on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports.

Other analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Alteryx from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Tuesday, April 19th. JMP Securities lowered their price target on shares of Alteryx from $159.00 to $127.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 16th. Truist Financial lowered their price target on shares of Alteryx from $90.00 to $85.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Thursday, March 24th. Needham & Company LLC raised their price objective on shares of Alteryx from $66.00 to $86.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Friday, April 1st. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities reduced their price objective on shares of Alteryx from $100.00 to $87.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 16th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $86.86.

NYSE AYX opened at $70.63 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.28, a current ratio of 2.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.70. The company has a 50 day moving average of $67.03 and a 200-day moving average of $64.29. Alteryx has a 1-year low of $49.67 and a 1-year high of $90.57.

Alteryx ( NYSE:AYX Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The company reported ($0.40) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.59) by $0.19. The business had revenue of $157.94 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $145.88 million. Alteryx had a negative net margin of 33.51% and a negative return on equity of 29.89%. Alteryx’s revenue for the quarter was up 33.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.45) earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that Alteryx will post -2.32 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director Timothy I. Maudlin sold 9,233 shares of Alteryx stock in a transaction on Friday, February 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.75, for a total transaction of $514,739.75. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Jeff Horing purchased 320,601 shares of Alteryx stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 22nd. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $54.69 per share, for a total transaction of $17,533,668.69. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 13.84% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of AYX. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its position in Alteryx by 41.8% in the 3rd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 14,707 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,075,000 after acquiring an additional 4,335 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lifted its position in Alteryx by 92.3% in the 3rd quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 16,727 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,223,000 after acquiring an additional 8,029 shares in the last quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina lifted its position in Alteryx by 3.5% in the 3rd quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 21,174 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,548,000 after acquiring an additional 719 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its position in Alteryx by 6.6% in the 3rd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 7,290 shares of the company’s stock valued at $533,000 after acquiring an additional 454 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. bought a new stake in Alteryx in the 3rd quarter valued at $177,000. 71.04% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Alteryx, Inc provides end-to-end analytics platform for data analysts and scientists worldwide. Its analytic process automation software platform includes Alteryx Designer, a data profiling, preparation, blending, and analytics product used to create visual workflows or analytic processes; Alteryx Server, a server-based product for scheduling, sharing, and running analytic processes and applications in a Web-based environment; Alteryx Connect, a collaborative data exploration platform for discovering information assets and sharing recommendations across the enterprise; and Alteryx Promote, an analytics model management product for data scientists and analytics teams to build, manage, monitor, and deploy predictive models into real-time production applications.

