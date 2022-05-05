Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO) Stock Position Boosted by Alps Advisors Inc.

Alps Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO – Get Rating) by 32.0% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 612,529 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 148,441 shares during the period. Alps Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Altria Group were worth $29,028,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. UMB Bank N A MO boosted its position in shares of Altria Group by 587.9% during the 4th quarter. UMB Bank N A MO now owns 111,139 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,267,000 after purchasing an additional 94,983 shares in the last quarter. Curi Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Altria Group during the 4th quarter valued at about $67,000. Beecher Investors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Altria Group during the 4th quarter valued at about $164,000. Wade G W & Inc. lifted its stake in Altria Group by 43.1% during the fourth quarter. Wade G W & Inc. now owns 7,935 shares of the company’s stock valued at $376,000 after buying an additional 2,388 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Empire Life Investments Inc. lifted its stake in Altria Group by 0.3% during the fourth quarter. Empire Life Investments Inc. now owns 580,750 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,522,000 after buying an additional 1,797 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 59.05% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have commented on MO. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Altria Group in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Bank of America lowered shares of Altria Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $56.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 5th. Cowen increased their price target on Altria Group from $51.00 to $53.00 in a report on Thursday, April 7th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on shares of Altria Group from $54.00 to $60.00 in a research note on Friday, April 29th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Altria Group from $47.00 to $51.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 26th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $53.86.

Shares of NYSE MO traded up $0.96 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $56.40. 7,904,184 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 9,261,857. The firm has a market cap of $102.12 billion, a PE ratio of 33.81, a PEG ratio of 2.87 and a beta of 0.50. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $53.18 and its 200-day simple moving average is $49.48. Altria Group, Inc. has a 12 month low of $42.53 and a 12 month high of $57.05.

Altria Group (NYSE:MO – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The company reported $1.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.09 by $0.03. Altria Group had a negative return on equity of 2,506.92% and a net margin of 11.64%. The business had revenue of $4.82 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.88 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.07 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts expect that Altria Group, Inc. will post 4.84 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 29th. Investors of record on Friday, March 25th were issued a $0.90 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 24th. This represents a $3.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.38%. Altria Group’s dividend payout ratio is 219.51%.

Altria Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells smokeable and oral tobacco products in the United States. The company provides cigarettes primarily under the Marlboro brand; cigars and pipe tobacco principally under the Black & Mild brand; and moist smokeless tobacco products under the Copenhagen, Skoal, Red Seal, and Husky brands, as well as provides on! oral nicotine pouches.

