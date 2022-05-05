Aluminum Co. of China (NYSE:ACH) Hits New 12-Month Low at $10.50

Shares of Aluminum Co. of China Limited (NYSE:ACH – Get Rating) reached a new 52-week low on Thursday . The company traded as low as $10.50 and last traded at $10.62, with a volume of 117924 shares. The stock had previously closed at $11.37.
A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on ACH shares. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded Aluminum Co. of China from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 13th. StockNews.com upgraded Aluminum Co. of China from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday. Finally, HSBC upgraded Aluminum Co. of China from a “reduce” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 23rd.
The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $14.63 and a 200-day simple moving average of $14.47. The company has a market capitalization of $7.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.52 and a beta of 1.65. The company has a quick ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74.
About Aluminum Co. of China (NYSE:ACH)
Aluminum Corporation of China Limited, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells alumina, primary aluminum, aluminum alloys, and carbon products in the People's Republic of China and internationally. The company operates through five segments: Alumina, Primary Aluminum, Trading, Energy, and Corporate and Other Operating.
