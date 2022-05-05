Aluminum Co. of China (NYSE:ACH) Hits New 12-Month Low at $10.50

Shares of Aluminum Co. of China Limited (NYSE:ACH – Get Rating) reached a new 52-week low on Thursday . The company traded as low as $10.50 and last traded at $10.62, with a volume of 117924 shares. The stock had previously closed at $11.37.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on ACH shares. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded Aluminum Co. of China from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 13th. StockNews.com upgraded Aluminum Co. of China from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday. Finally, HSBC upgraded Aluminum Co. of China from a “reduce” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 23rd.

Get Aluminum Co. of China alerts:

The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $14.63 and a 200-day simple moving average of $14.47. The company has a market capitalization of $7.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.52 and a beta of 1.65. The company has a quick ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Deutsche Bank AG acquired a new position in shares of Aluminum Co. of China during the third quarter worth about $65,000. UBS Group AG boosted its position in Aluminum Co. of China by 113.8% during the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 8,521 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $159,000 after purchasing an additional 4,536 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC acquired a new position in Aluminum Co. of China during the third quarter valued at approximately $235,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new position in Aluminum Co. of China during the third quarter valued at approximately $243,000. Finally, Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Aluminum Co. of China during the third quarter valued at approximately $443,000.

About Aluminum Co. of China (NYSE:ACH)

Aluminum Corporation of China Limited, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells alumina, primary aluminum, aluminum alloys, and carbon products in the People's Republic of China and internationally. The company operates through five segments: Alumina, Primary Aluminum, Trading, Energy, and Corporate and Other Operating.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Aluminum Co. of China Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Aluminum Co. of China and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.