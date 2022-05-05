Amerant Bancorp (NASDAQ:AMTB) Sees Large Volume Increase

Shares of Amerant Bancorp Inc. (NASDAQ:AMTB – Get Rating) saw unusually-strong trading volume on Tuesday . Approximately 7,031 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 94% from the previous session’s volume of 114,815 shares.The stock last traded at $26.45 and had previously closed at $26.55.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on AMTB shares. Truist Financial raised their target price on shares of Amerant Bancorp from $30.00 to $35.00 in a report on Monday, January 24th. Raymond James cut their price target on shares of Amerant Bancorp from $38.00 to $36.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 22nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Amerant Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $31.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 26th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $31.50.

The firm has a market cap of $1.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.19 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a quick ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.51. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $30.19 and its two-hundred day moving average is $31.34.

Amerant Bancorp ( NASDAQ:AMTB Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 20th. The company reported $0.63 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.41 by $0.22. Amerant Bancorp had a net margin of 30.67% and a return on equity of 9.83%. The firm had revenue of $69.67 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $70.87 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.39 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Amerant Bancorp Inc. will post 2.14 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 13th will be issued a dividend of $0.09 per share. This represents a $0.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.27%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 12th. Amerant Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 1.94%.

In other news, Director M. Gustavo Marturet sold 2,189 shares of Amerant Bancorp stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.34, for a total value of $68,603.26. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director A. Gustavo J. Vollmer sold 9,206 shares of Amerant Bancorp stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.26, for a total value of $315,397.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 36,175 shares of company stock worth $1,224,598. Company insiders own 17.15% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. New York State Common Retirement Fund raised its position in shares of Amerant Bancorp by 6.1% in the 4th quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 17,174 shares of the company’s stock worth $593,000 after purchasing an additional 992 shares during the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG raised its position in Amerant Bancorp by 15.3% in the 3rd quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 14,646 shares of the company’s stock worth $362,000 after buying an additional 1,945 shares during the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System raised its position in Amerant Bancorp by 2.2% in the 3rd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 29,486 shares of the company’s stock worth $729,000 after buying an additional 639 shares during the last quarter. Quadrature Capital Ltd raised its position in Amerant Bancorp by 22.8% in the 3rd quarter. Quadrature Capital Ltd now owns 17,778 shares of the company’s stock worth $439,000 after buying an additional 3,303 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its position in Amerant Bancorp by 51.9% in the 3rd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 5,985 shares of the company’s stock worth $146,000 after buying an additional 2,045 shares during the last quarter. 34.58% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Amerant Bancorp Company Profile (NASDAQ:AMTB)

Amerant Bancorp Inc operates as the bank holding company for Amerant Bank, N.A. that provides banking products and services to individuals and businesses in the United States and internationally. The company offers checking, savings, and money market accounts; and certificates of deposits. It also provides variable and fixed rate commercial real estate loans; loans secured by owner-occupied properties; loans to domestic and foreign individuals primarily secured by personal residence; working capital loans, asset-based lending, participations in shared national credits, purchased receivables, and small business administration loans; loans to financial institutions and acceptances; and consumer loans and overdrafts, such as automobile, personal, or loans secured by cash or securities and revolving credit card agreements.

