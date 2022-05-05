American Express (NYSE:AXP) Shares Bought by CSM Advisors LLC

CSM Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of American Express (NYSE:AXP) by 1.3% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 12,464 shares of the payment services company’s stock after purchasing an additional 155 shares during the period. CSM Advisors LLC’s holdings in American Express were worth $2,038,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. First Horizon Advisors Inc. raised its position in American Express by 26.0% during the fourth quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 2,982 shares of the payment services company’s stock worth $486,000 after acquiring an additional 615 shares during the period. L & S Advisors Inc raised its position in American Express by 12.3% during the fourth quarter. L & S Advisors Inc now owns 34,692 shares of the payment services company’s stock worth $5,676,000 after acquiring an additional 3,799 shares during the period. Tower Bridge Advisors raised its position in American Express by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. Tower Bridge Advisors now owns 15,952 shares of the payment services company’s stock worth $2,610,000 after acquiring an additional 76 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC raised its position in American Express by 3.0% during the fourth quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 5,738,953 shares of the payment services company’s stock worth $938,890,000 after acquiring an additional 165,106 shares during the period. Finally, Buckingham Strategic Wealth LLC raised its position in shares of American Express by 1.0% in the fourth quarter. Buckingham Strategic Wealth LLC now owns 14,268 shares of the payment services company’s stock valued at $2,334,000 after buying an additional 135 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 85.49% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE AXP traded down $5.22 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $172.60. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 104,900 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,279,538. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $181.51 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $176.68. The firm has a market capitalization of $129.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.82, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.46 and a beta of 1.08. American Express has a 1 year low of $149.89 and a 1 year high of $199.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.71, a current ratio of 1.63 and a quick ratio of 1.63.

American Express ( NYSE:AXP Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Friday, April 22nd. The payment services company reported $2.73 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.41 by $0.32. The firm had revenue of $11.74 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.66 billion. American Express had a net margin of 17.49% and a return on equity of 33.35%. The firm’s revenue was up 29.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.74 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that American Express will post 9.78 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 10th. Investors of record on Friday, July 1st will be issued a $0.52 dividend. This represents a $2.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.21%. American Express’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 20.84%.

In related news, insider Anre D. Williams sold 139,909 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $196.82, for a total value of $27,536,889.38. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Stephen J. Squeri sold 48,160 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $178.38, for a total transaction of $8,590,780.80. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 31,285 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,580,618.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 189,873 shares of company stock worth $36,472,992. 0.11% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on shares of American Express from $163.00 to $170.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 26th. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on shares of American Express from $152.00 to $155.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 26th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on shares of American Express from $200.00 to $215.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 26th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of American Express from $218.00 to $223.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, March 28th. Finally, Robert W. Baird reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $175.00 target price on shares of American Express in a research report on Tuesday, April 26th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $196.47.

American Express Company, together with its subsidiaries, provides charge and credit payment card products, and travel-related services worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Global Consumer Services Group, Global Commercial Services, and Global Merchant and Network Services. Its products and services include payment and financing products; network services; accounts payable expense management products and services; and travel and lifestyle services.

