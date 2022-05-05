American Homes 4 Rent (AMH) To Go Ex-Dividend on June 14th

American Homes 4 Rent (NYSE:AMH – Get Rating) announced a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, May 3rd, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 15th will be given a dividend of 0.18 per share by the real estate investment trust on Thursday, June 30th. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.88%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 14th.

American Homes 4 Rent has increased its dividend payment by an average of 26.0% annually over the last three years and has increased its dividend annually for the last 2 consecutive years. American Homes 4 Rent has a dividend payout ratio of 116.1% indicating that the company cannot currently cover its dividend with earnings alone and is relying on its balance sheet to cover its dividend payments. Research analysts expect American Homes 4 Rent to earn $1.72 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.72 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 41.9%.

Shares of NYSE AMH opened at $38.30 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $13.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 95.75, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.30 and a beta of 0.58. The company has a current ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. American Homes 4 Rent has a 1-year low of $35.89 and a 1-year high of $44.07. The business’s 50 day moving average is $39.91 and its 200-day moving average is $40.25.

American Homes 4 Rent ( NYSE:AMH Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 23rd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.14 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.11 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $338.09 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $346.26 million. American Homes 4 Rent had a return on equity of 2.69% and a net margin of 12.84%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 14.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.31 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that American Homes 4 Rent will post 1.55 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on AMH shares. Mizuho increased their target price on American Homes 4 Rent from $42.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on American Homes 4 Rent from $46.00 to $44.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 22nd. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on American Homes 4 Rent from $42.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, April 25th. BMO Capital Markets started coverage on American Homes 4 Rent in a research note on Thursday, April 14th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $46.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on American Homes 4 Rent in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, American Homes 4 Rent has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $45.28.

In other news, Director Douglas N. Benham acquired 1,275 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 15th. The shares were bought at an average price of $25.41 per share, with a total value of $32,397.75. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Company insiders own 6.03% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Allianz Asset Management GmbH lifted its holdings in American Homes 4 Rent by 10.6% during the 4th quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 905,884 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $39,506,000 after buying an additional 86,600 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in American Homes 4 Rent by 264.5% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 876,656 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $34,057,000 after buying an additional 636,134 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. lifted its holdings in American Homes 4 Rent by 30.8% during the 4th quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 210,552 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $9,186,000 after buying an additional 49,547 shares during the period. Stifel Financial Corp lifted its holdings in American Homes 4 Rent by 5.6% during the 4th quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 133,245 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $5,811,000 after buying an additional 7,120 shares during the period. Finally, Vident Investment Advisory LLC lifted its holdings in American Homes 4 Rent by 3.3% during the 4th quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 78,256 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $3,412,000 after buying an additional 2,532 shares during the period. 88.49% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

American Homes 4 Rent (NYSE: AMH) is a leader in the single-family home rental industry and "American Homes 4 Rent" is fast becoming a nationally recognized brand for rental homes, known for high-quality, good value and tenant satisfaction. We are an internally managed Maryland real estate investment trust, or REIT, focused on acquiring, developing, renovating, leasing, and operating attractive, single-family homes as rental properties.

