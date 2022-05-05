American Tower Co. (NYSE:AMT) Shares Sold by Fairfield Bush & CO.

Fairfield Bush & CO. trimmed its stake in shares of American Tower Co. (NYSE:AMT – Get Rating) by 49.7% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 1,184 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 1,170 shares during the quarter. Fairfield Bush & CO.’s holdings in American Tower were worth $346,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Cassady Schiller Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in American Tower in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Bell Investment Advisors Inc acquired a new stake in American Tower in the third quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Sandy Cove Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in American Tower in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. First Personal Financial Services acquired a new stake in American Tower in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Finally, Pinnacle Holdings LLC purchased a new position in shares of American Tower in the third quarter valued at approximately $31,000. 91.00% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on AMT shares. TheStreet upgraded American Tower from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 27th. KeyCorp decreased their target price on American Tower from $311.00 to $286.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 25th. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded American Tower from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $298.00 to $281.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 11th. Cowen reduced their price objective on American Tower from $350.00 to $325.00 in a research report on Friday, February 25th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on American Tower in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, American Tower presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $288.29.

NYSE:AMT traded down $4.10 on Thursday, reaching $241.54. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 31,092 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,758,848. American Tower Co. has a 12-month low of $220.00 and a 12-month high of $303.72. The company has a quick ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 0.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.12. The firm has a market cap of $110.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 42.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.91 and a beta of 0.49. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $246.89 and a 200 day moving average price of $257.77.

American Tower (NYSE:AMT – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.56 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.41 by ($0.85). American Tower had a net margin of 26.72% and a return on equity of 30.44%. The business had revenue of $2.66 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.61 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.46 EPS. American Tower’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that American Tower Co. will post 9.68 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 29th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, April 13th were given a $1.40 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, April 12th. This represents a $5.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.32%. This is an increase from American Tower’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.39. American Tower’s payout ratio is currently 96.89%.

In related news, CFO Rodney M. Smith sold 25,389 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $270.00, for a total transaction of $6,855,030.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 52,398 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,147,460. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Samme L. Thompson sold 1,590 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $248.16, for a total value of $394,574.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.24% of the company’s stock.

American Tower Corporation, one of the largest global REITs, is a leading independent owner, operator and developer of multitenant communications real estate with a portfolio of approximately 219,000 communications sites. For more information about American Tower, please visit the Earnings Materials and Investor Presentations sections of our investor relations website at www.americantower.com.

