American Well Co. (NYSE:AMWL) Expected to Post Earnings of -$0.22 Per Share

Analysts expect that American Well Co. (NYSE:AMWL – Get Rating) will report earnings of ($0.22) per share for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have made estimates for American Well’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.20) and the lowest estimate coming in at ($0.25). American Well reported earnings per share of ($0.16) in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 37.5%. The company is expected to report its next earnings report after the market closes on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that American Well will report full year earnings of ($0.87) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.97) to ($0.80). For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will report earnings of ($0.56) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.74) to ($0.42). Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that cover American Well.

American Well (NYSE:AMWL – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The company reported ($0.18) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.28) by $0.10. The business had revenue of $72.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $68.93 million. American Well had a negative return on equity of 14.21% and a negative net margin of 69.80%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 20.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($0.21) earnings per share.

AMWL has been the subject of a number of research reports. Guggenheim initiated coverage on American Well in a report on Wednesday, April 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $6.00 target price for the company. Piper Sandler decreased their price target on American Well from $12.00 to $7.00 in a report on Friday, February 25th. Zacks Investment Research raised American Well from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, March 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on American Well from $6.00 to $4.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, February 28th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on American Well in a research report on Friday, February 11th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $6.00 price objective for the company. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $9.13.

Shares of American Well stock traded down $0.31 on Friday, reaching $3.14. 152,022 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,993,033. American Well has a twelve month low of $2.83 and a twelve month high of $14.76. The firm has a market capitalization of $826.82 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.59 and a beta of 0.86. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $3.75 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $5.33.

In related news, VP Bradford Gay sold 7,643 shares of American Well stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.94, for a total transaction of $30,113.42. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, COO Kurt Knight sold 22,269 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.58, for a total value of $79,723.02. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 1,545,890 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,534,286.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 321,047 shares of company stock worth $1,197,231. Company insiders own 14.68% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of American Well by 440.0% during the first quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 8,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 6,600 shares in the last quarter. Vigilant Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of American Well in the first quarter worth about $42,000. Sciencast Management LP bought a new stake in American Well in the first quarter valued at about $45,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC bought a new stake in American Well in the first quarter valued at about $60,000. Finally, Gagnon Securities LLC bought a new stake in American Well in the fourth quarter valued at about $62,000. Institutional investors own 43.75% of the company’s stock.

American Well Corporation operates as a telehealth software company that enables digital delivery of care for healthcare. The company products offer urgent care; scheduled visits; acute behavioral health; telestroke; pediatrics; retail health, school health, and home settings. Its application offers urgent care; pediatrics; therapy; menopause nutrition; end-stage renal disease and dialysis; dermatology care; behavioral health therapy; and musculoskeletal care.

