AmerisourceBergen Co. (NYSE:ABC) Shares Sold by Korea Investment CORP

Korea Investment CORP cut its holdings in AmerisourceBergen Co. (NYSE:ABC – Get Rating) by 66.9% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 39,500 shares of the company’s stock after selling 79,900 shares during the quarter. Korea Investment CORP’s holdings in AmerisourceBergen were worth $5,249,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Gemmer Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of AmerisourceBergen in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $33,000. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of AmerisourceBergen by 46.5% in the fourth quarter. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC now owns 290 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 92 shares during the last quarter. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management acquired a new stake in shares of AmerisourceBergen in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC acquired a new stake in AmerisourceBergen during the fourth quarter worth approximately $41,000. Finally, Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. acquired a new stake in AmerisourceBergen during the fourth quarter worth approximately $43,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.17% of the company’s stock.

Get AmerisourceBergen alerts:

In related news, CEO Steven H. Collis sold 24,263 shares of AmerisourceBergen stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $141.22, for a total transaction of $3,426,420.86. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Steven H. Collis sold 11,480 shares of AmerisourceBergen stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $162.11, for a total transaction of $1,861,022.80. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 205,178 shares in the company, valued at approximately $33,261,405.58. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 97,747 shares of company stock worth $14,692,168. Insiders own 28.40% of the company’s stock.

ABC has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Scotiabank lowered shares of AmerisourceBergen from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 6th. Morgan Stanley lowered shares of AmerisourceBergen from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $142.00 to $178.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 12th. Robert W. Baird raised their target price on shares of AmerisourceBergen from $175.00 to $179.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 3rd. Argus raised their target price on shares of AmerisourceBergen from $140.00 to $160.00 in a research report on Monday, March 14th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered shares of AmerisourceBergen from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, April 16th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, AmerisourceBergen currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $158.00.

NYSE:ABC opened at $156.79 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.67. The company has a market cap of $32.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.34, a P/E/G ratio of 1.69 and a beta of 0.45. AmerisourceBergen Co. has a fifty-two week low of $111.34 and a fifty-two week high of $167.19. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $153.87 and its two-hundred day moving average is $137.73.

AmerisourceBergen (NYSE:ABC – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The company reported $3.22 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.92 by $0.30. AmerisourceBergen had a net margin of 0.73% and a return on equity of 543.21%. The business had revenue of $57.72 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $57.26 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $2.53 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts forecast that AmerisourceBergen Co. will post 10.76 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 16th will be paid a $0.46 dividend. This represents a $1.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.17%. AmerisourceBergen’s dividend payout ratio is presently 23.87%.

AmerisourceBergen Profile (Get Rating)

AmerisourceBergen Corporation sources and distributes pharmaceutical products in the United States and internationally. Its Pharmaceutical Distribution segment distributes brand-name and generic pharmaceuticals, over-the-counter healthcare products, home healthcare supplies and equipment, and related services to various healthcare providers, including acute care hospitals and health systems, independent and chain retail pharmacies, mail order pharmacies, medical clinics, long-term care and alternate site pharmacies, and other customers.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for AmerisourceBergen Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AmerisourceBergen and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.