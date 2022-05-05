AMETEK, Inc. (NYSE:AME) Receives $150.30 Consensus PT from Analysts

AMETEK, Inc. (NYSE:AME – Get Rating) has been given a consensus rating of “Buy” by the twelve research firms that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and eight have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $149.30.

AME has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on AMETEK in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. KeyCorp lowered their price target on AMETEK from $155.00 to $145.00 in a report on Wednesday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded AMETEK from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $134.00 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 19th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on AMETEK from $159.00 to $158.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, January 14th.

In other news, Director Thomas A. Amato sold 615 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $133.03, for a total transaction of $81,813.45. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Anthony James Conti sold 5,160 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $133.37, for a total value of $688,189.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.72% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. CVA Family Office LLC acquired a new position in AMETEK during the fourth quarter worth approximately $25,000. Prospera Financial Services Inc acquired a new position in AMETEK during the first quarter worth approximately $29,000. Intelligent Financial Strategies acquired a new position in AMETEK during the fourth quarter worth approximately $35,000. Riverview Trust Co acquired a new position in AMETEK during the first quarter worth approximately $32,000. Finally, Icapital Wealth LLC acquired a new position in AMETEK during the first quarter worth approximately $32,000. 86.72% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of AME traded down $3.33 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $123.80. The company had a trading volume of 10,674 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,076,062. The stock has a market cap of $28.62 billion, a PE ratio of 28.38, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.49 and a beta of 1.26. The company has a quick ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. AMETEK has a 1-year low of $121.80 and a 1-year high of $148.07. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $130.37 and a 200-day simple moving average of $135.39.

AMETEK (NYSE:AME – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The technology company reported $1.33 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.27 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $1.46 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.46 billion. AMETEK had a return on equity of 17.45% and a net margin of 17.85%. The company’s revenue was up 20.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.07 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that AMETEK will post 5.39 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 10th were given a $0.22 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 9th. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.71%. This is a positive change from AMETEK’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. AMETEK’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 19.64%.

AMETEK, Inc manufactures and sells electronic instruments and electromechanical devices worldwide. It operates in two segments, Electronic Instruments (EIG) and Electromechanical (EMG). The company's EIG segment offers advanced instruments for the process, aerospace, power, and industrial markets; process and analytical instruments for the oil and gas, petrochemical, pharmaceutical, semiconductor, automation, and food and beverage industries; and instruments to the laboratory equipment, ultra-precision manufacturing, medical, and test and measurement markets.

