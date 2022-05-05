AMETEK (NYSE:AME) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results

AMETEK (NYSE:AME – Get Rating) announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday. The technology company reported $1.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.27 by $0.06, MarketWatch Earnings reports. AMETEK had a return on equity of 17.45% and a net margin of 17.85%. The business had revenue of $1.46 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.46 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.07 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 20.0% on a year-over-year basis. AMETEK updated its Q2 guidance to $1.27-1.30 EPS and its FY22 guidance to $5.34-5.44 EPS.

NYSE:AME opened at $127.13 on Thursday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $130.37 and its 200 day simple moving average is $135.39. The firm has a market capitalization of $29.39 billion, a PE ratio of 28.38, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.49 and a beta of 1.26. The company has a quick ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. AMETEK has a twelve month low of $121.80 and a twelve month high of $148.07.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 31st. Investors of record on Thursday, March 10th were given a $0.22 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 9th. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.69%. This is a boost from AMETEK’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. AMETEK’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 19.64%.

In related news, Director Anthony James Conti sold 5,160 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $133.37, for a total value of $688,189.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, Director Thomas A. Amato sold 615 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $133.03, for a total value of $81,813.45. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Company insiders own 0.72% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Forum Financial Management LP bought a new stake in shares of AMETEK in the fourth quarter worth $379,000. KB Financial Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of AMETEK in the fourth quarter worth $46,000. Toroso Investments LLC lifted its holdings in AMETEK by 20.5% in the fourth quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 2,444 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $359,000 after buying an additional 415 shares during the period. California State Teachers Retirement System lifted its holdings in AMETEK by 1.5% in the fourth quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 409,724 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $60,246,000 after buying an additional 5,877 shares during the period. Finally, Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC lifted its holdings in AMETEK by 11.1% in the fourth quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 957,596 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $140,805,000 after buying an additional 95,683 shares during the period. 86.72% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the company. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on AMETEK from $159.00 to $158.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 14th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on AMETEK in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded AMETEK from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $134.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 19th. Finally, KeyCorp lowered their price objective on AMETEK from $155.00 to $145.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, AMETEK currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $149.30.

AMETEK, Inc manufactures and sells electronic instruments and electromechanical devices worldwide. It operates in two segments, Electronic Instruments (EIG) and Electromechanical (EMG). The company's EIG segment offers advanced instruments for the process, aerospace, power, and industrial markets; process and analytical instruments for the oil and gas, petrochemical, pharmaceutical, semiconductor, automation, and food and beverage industries; and instruments to the laboratory equipment, ultra-precision manufacturing, medical, and test and measurement markets.

