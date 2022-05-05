AMETEK (NYSE:AME) Releases FY22 Earnings Guidance

AMETEK (NYSE:AME – Get Rating) updated its FY22 earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $5.34-5.44 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.43. The company issued revenue guidance of up high-single digits, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $6.11 billion.AMETEK also updated its Q2 guidance to $1.27-1.30 EPS.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. KeyCorp decreased their price target on AMETEK from $155.00 to $145.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on AMETEK from $159.00 to $158.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 14th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on AMETEK in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a hold rating on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded AMETEK from a sell rating to a hold rating and set a $134.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 19th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $149.30.

Get AMETEK alerts:

Shares of NYSE AME traded down $3.02 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $124.11. 11,364 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,076,062. AMETEK has a 12-month low of $121.80 and a 12-month high of $148.07. The company has a current ratio of 1.36, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. The company has a market cap of $28.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.38, a PEG ratio of 2.49 and a beta of 1.26. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $130.37 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $135.39.

AMETEK ( NYSE:AME Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 3rd. The technology company reported $1.33 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.27 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $1.46 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.46 billion. AMETEK had a return on equity of 17.45% and a net margin of 17.85%. AMETEK’s revenue was up 20.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.07 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that AMETEK will post 5.39 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 10th were paid a $0.22 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 9th. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.71%. This is a positive change from AMETEK’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. AMETEK’s dividend payout ratio is currently 19.64%.

In other news, Director Anthony James Conti sold 5,160 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $133.37, for a total transaction of $688,189.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Thomas A. Amato sold 615 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $133.03, for a total value of $81,813.45. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.72% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC raised its holdings in shares of AMETEK by 11.1% during the fourth quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 957,596 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $140,805,000 after acquiring an additional 95,683 shares in the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System raised its holdings in shares of AMETEK by 1.5% during the fourth quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 409,724 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $60,246,000 after acquiring an additional 5,877 shares in the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans raised its holdings in shares of AMETEK by 29.4% during the fourth quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 335,805 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $49,376,000 after acquiring an additional 76,243 shares in the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp raised its holdings in shares of AMETEK by 9.3% during the fourth quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 71,189 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $10,468,000 after acquiring an additional 6,077 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Forum Financial Management LP bought a new position in shares of AMETEK during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $379,000. 86.72% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

AMETEK Company Profile (Get Rating)

AMETEK, Inc manufactures and sells electronic instruments and electromechanical devices worldwide. It operates in two segments, Electronic Instruments (EIG) and Electromechanical (EMG). The company's EIG segment offers advanced instruments for the process, aerospace, power, and industrial markets; process and analytical instruments for the oil and gas, petrochemical, pharmaceutical, semiconductor, automation, and food and beverage industries; and instruments to the laboratory equipment, ultra-precision manufacturing, medical, and test and measurement markets.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for AMETEK Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AMETEK and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.