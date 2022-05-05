AMETEK (NYSE:AME) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.06 EPS

AMETEK (NYSE:AME – Get Rating) issued its earnings results on Tuesday. The technology company reported $1.33 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.27 by $0.06, MarketWatch Earnings reports. AMETEK had a return on equity of 17.45% and a net margin of 17.85%. The company had revenue of $1.46 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.46 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.07 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 20.0% compared to the same quarter last year. AMETEK updated its Q2 guidance to $1.27-1.30 EPS and its FY22 guidance to $5.34-5.44 EPS.

Shares of NYSE:AME traded down $3.47 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $123.66. 14,381 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,076,062. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a current ratio of 1.36. AMETEK has a 52-week low of $121.80 and a 52-week high of $148.07. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $130.37 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $135.39. The company has a market capitalization of $28.59 billion, a PE ratio of 28.38, a P/E/G ratio of 2.49 and a beta of 1.26.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 31st. Investors of record on Thursday, March 10th were issued a dividend of $0.22 per share. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.71%. This is a positive change from AMETEK’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 9th. AMETEK’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 19.64%.

Several research analysts recently commented on the company. KeyCorp cut their price target on AMETEK from $155.00 to $145.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on AMETEK from $159.00 to $158.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 14th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded AMETEK from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $134.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 19th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on AMETEK in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, AMETEK presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $149.30.

In related news, Director Thomas A. Amato sold 615 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $133.03, for a total transaction of $81,813.45. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Anthony James Conti sold 5,160 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, March 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $133.37, for a total transaction of $688,189.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.72% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of AME. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in AMETEK during the fourth quarter worth $247,000. Stifel Financial Corp increased its position in AMETEK by 9.3% during the fourth quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 71,189 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $10,468,000 after buying an additional 6,077 shares during the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans increased its position in AMETEK by 29.4% during the fourth quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 335,805 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $49,376,000 after buying an additional 76,243 shares during the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC grew its position in shares of AMETEK by 11.1% in the fourth quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 957,596 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $140,805,000 after purchasing an additional 95,683 shares during the last quarter. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System grew its position in shares of AMETEK by 1.5% in the fourth quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 409,724 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $60,246,000 after purchasing an additional 5,877 shares during the last quarter. 86.72% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

AMETEK Company Profile

AMETEK, Inc manufactures and sells electronic instruments and electromechanical devices worldwide. It operates in two segments, Electronic Instruments (EIG) and Electromechanical (EMG). The company's EIG segment offers advanced instruments for the process, aerospace, power, and industrial markets; process and analytical instruments for the oil and gas, petrochemical, pharmaceutical, semiconductor, automation, and food and beverage industries; and instruments to the laboratory equipment, ultra-precision manufacturing, medical, and test and measurement markets.

