AMETEK (NYSE:AME) Sets New 12-Month Low After Analyst Downgrade

Shares of AMETEK, Inc. (NYSE:AME – Get Rating) reached a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Thursday after KeyCorp lowered their price target on the stock from $155.00 to $145.00. The company traded as low as $121.77 and last traded at $121.97, with a volume of 21592 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $127.13.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of AMETEK from $159.00 to $158.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 14th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of AMETEK in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of AMETEK from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $134.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 19th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $149.30.

In other news, Director Thomas A. Amato sold 615 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $133.03, for a total value of $81,813.45. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Anthony James Conti sold 5,160 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $133.37, for a total transaction of $688,189.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.72% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in AME. CVA Family Office LLC purchased a new position in shares of AMETEK during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Gryphon Financial Partners LLC purchased a new stake in AMETEK during the first quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Prospera Financial Services Inc purchased a new stake in AMETEK during the first quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Icapital Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in AMETEK during the first quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Finally, Riverview Trust Co purchased a new stake in AMETEK during the first quarter valued at approximately $32,000. 86.72% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

The firm has a market capitalization of $28.20 billion, a PE ratio of 27.52, a PEG ratio of 2.49 and a beta of 1.26. The company has a quick ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $130.37 and its 200 day simple moving average is $135.39.

AMETEK (NYSE:AME – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The technology company reported $1.33 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.27 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $1.46 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.46 billion. AMETEK had a net margin of 17.85% and a return on equity of 17.45%. The firm’s revenue was up 20.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.07 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that AMETEK, Inc. will post 5.39 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 10th were paid a $0.22 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 9th. This is a boost from AMETEK’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.72%. AMETEK’s dividend payout ratio is 19.64%.

About AMETEK (NYSE:AME)

AMETEK, Inc manufactures and sells electronic instruments and electromechanical devices worldwide. It operates in two segments, Electronic Instruments (EIG) and Electromechanical (EMG). The company's EIG segment offers advanced instruments for the process, aerospace, power, and industrial markets; process and analytical instruments for the oil and gas, petrochemical, pharmaceutical, semiconductor, automation, and food and beverage industries; and instruments to the laboratory equipment, ultra-precision manufacturing, medical, and test and measurement markets.

