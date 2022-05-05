Amex Exploration (OTCMKTS:AMXEF) Shares Down 0.9%

Amex Exploration Inc. (OTCMKTS:AMXEF – Get Rating)’s share price fell 0.9% during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $2.14 and last traded at $2.14. 12,516 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 51% from the average session volume of 25,791 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.16.

The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $2.34 and a 200 day simple moving average of $2.32.

About Amex Exploration

Amex Exploration Inc, a junior mining exploration company, acquires, explores, and develops gold projects in Canada. Its flagship property is the 100% owned Perron gold project that consists of 117 mining claims covering an area of 4,836 hectares situated in Rouyn-Noranda, Quebec. It also holds interest in Lebel-Sur-Quévillon and Eastmain River projects located in the Abitibi region of Quebec and elsewhere in the province.

