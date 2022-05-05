ams-OSRAM AG (OTCMKTS:AMSSY) Receives $22.50 Consensus Price Target from Brokerages

ams-OSRAM AG (OTCMKTS:AMSSY – Get Rating) has been assigned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the nine brokerages that are covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month target price among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $16.77.

AMSSY has been the subject of several recent research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on ams-OSRAM from CHF 23 to CHF 22.50 in a research report on Wednesday, January 12th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price objective on ams-OSRAM from CHF 15 to CHF 14 in a research report on Wednesday. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on ams-OSRAM in a research report on Thursday, February 17th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lowered their price objective on ams-OSRAM from CHF 17.70 to CHF 13.80 in a research report on Wednesday.

Get ams-OSRAM alerts:

OTCMKTS:AMSSY remained flat at $$6.24 during trading hours on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $3.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -56.68 and a beta of 1.62. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $7.01 and its 200 day moving average is $8.31. ams-OSRAM has a fifty-two week low of $5.83 and a fifty-two week high of $10.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a current ratio of 1.09.

ams-OSRAM ( OTCMKTS:AMSSY Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 8th. The company reported $0.25 earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $1.41 billion for the quarter. ams-OSRAM had a negative net margin of 0.77% and a positive return on equity of 9.11%. As a group, research analysts predict that ams-OSRAM will post 0.6 EPS for the current year.

ams-OSRAM Company Profile (Get Rating)

ams-OSRAM AG designs, manufactures, and sells analog and analog intensive mixed signal integrated circuits in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Americas, and the Asia/Pacific. The company operates through Consumer, Non-Consumer, and OSRAM segments. It offers 3D, audio, capacitive, CMOS image, light, medical and health, position, power management, temperature, and smart light management sensors; wireless sensor nodes; sensor interfaces; and analog and mixed signal application specific integrated circuit solutions for the automotive, industry, medical, and smart building, as well as mobile, consumer, and communication markets.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for ams-OSRAM Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ams-OSRAM and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.