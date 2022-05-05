ams-OSRAM AG (OTCMKTS:AMSSY) Receives $22.50 Consensus Price Target from Brokerages

Posted by on May 5th, 2022

ams-OSRAM AG (OTCMKTS:AMSSYGet Rating) has been assigned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the nine brokerages that are covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month target price among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $16.77.

AMSSY has been the subject of several recent research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on ams-OSRAM from CHF 23 to CHF 22.50 in a research report on Wednesday, January 12th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price objective on ams-OSRAM from CHF 15 to CHF 14 in a research report on Wednesday. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on ams-OSRAM in a research report on Thursday, February 17th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lowered their price objective on ams-OSRAM from CHF 17.70 to CHF 13.80 in a research report on Wednesday.

OTCMKTS:AMSSY remained flat at $$6.24 during trading hours on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $3.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -56.68 and a beta of 1.62. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $7.01 and its 200 day moving average is $8.31. ams-OSRAM has a fifty-two week low of $5.83 and a fifty-two week high of $10.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a current ratio of 1.09.

ams-OSRAM (OTCMKTS:AMSSYGet Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 8th. The company reported $0.25 earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $1.41 billion for the quarter. ams-OSRAM had a negative net margin of 0.77% and a positive return on equity of 9.11%. As a group, research analysts predict that ams-OSRAM will post 0.6 EPS for the current year.

ams-OSRAM Company Profile (Get Rating)

ams-OSRAM AG designs, manufactures, and sells analog and analog intensive mixed signal integrated circuits in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Americas, and the Asia/Pacific. The company operates through Consumer, Non-Consumer, and OSRAM segments. It offers 3D, audio, capacitive, CMOS image, light, medical and health, position, power management, temperature, and smart light management sensors; wireless sensor nodes; sensor interfaces; and analog and mixed signal application specific integrated circuit solutions for the automotive, industry, medical, and smart building, as well as mobile, consumer, and communication markets.

Featured Articles

Analyst Recommendations for ams-OSRAM (OTCMKTS:AMSSY)

Receive News & Ratings for ams-OSRAM Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ams-OSRAM and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.