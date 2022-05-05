Analysts Anticipate CareCloud, Inc. (NASDAQ:MTBC) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $33.62 Million

Wall Street brokerages expect CareCloud, Inc. (NASDAQ:MTBC – Get Rating) to post $33.62 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have made estimates for CareCloud’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $33.50 million and the highest estimate coming in at $33.72 million. CareCloud reported sales of $29.77 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 12.9%. The firm is expected to report its next earnings results before the market opens on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that CareCloud will report full year sales of $152.80 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $152.44 million to $153.46 million. For the next year, analysts expect that the company will post sales of $168.90 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover CareCloud.

CareCloud (NASDAQ:MTBC – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 14th. The technology company reported ($0.01) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.17) by $0.16. The company had revenue of $37.46 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $35.95 million. CareCloud had a return on equity of 2.86% and a net margin of 2.03%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.01 earnings per share.

MTBC has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. StockNews.com upgraded CareCloud from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 7th. TheStreet downgraded CareCloud from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Friday, April 1st. Finally, B. Riley lowered their target price on CareCloud from $18.00 to $11.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 15th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $14.00.

In other news, CEO A Hadi Chaudhry sold 3,240 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.58, for a total transaction of $82,879.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Insiders own 34.90% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. P.A.W. Capital Corp grew its holdings in CareCloud by 3.7% during the first quarter. P.A.W. Capital Corp now owns 700,000 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $3,605,000 after buying an additional 25,000 shares in the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. grew its holdings in CareCloud by 16.3% during the third quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 390,791 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,978,000 after buying an additional 54,700 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its holdings in CareCloud by 22.6% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 136,909 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $865,000 after buying an additional 25,196 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its holdings in CareCloud by 6.0% during the third quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 127,408 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $972,000 after buying an additional 7,243 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Gabelli Funds LLC grew its holdings in CareCloud by 125.6% during the third quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC now owns 106,100 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $808,000 after buying an additional 59,075 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 24.32% of the company’s stock.

MTBC stock traded down $0.15 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $3.87. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 18 shares, compared to its average volume of 51,855. The company has a market cap of $58.28 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.90 and a beta of 1.09. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $4.74 and its 200 day moving average price is $5.85. The company has a current ratio of 1.20, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. CareCloud has a 12 month low of $3.70 and a 12 month high of $9.39.

CareCloud, Inc brings disciplined innovation to the business of healthcare. Our suite of technology-enabled solutions helps clients increase financial and operational performance, streamline clinical workflows, and make better business and care decisions. More than 40,000 providers across the United States count on CareCloud to help them improve patient care while reducing administrative burdens and operating costs.

