Analysts Anticipate iHeartMedia, Inc. (NASDAQ:IHRT) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $839.26 Million

Analysts expect that iHeartMedia, Inc. (NASDAQ:IHRT – Get Rating) will post $839.26 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Four analysts have provided estimates for iHeartMedia’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $834.90 million and the highest estimate coming in at $846.25 million. iHeartMedia reported sales of $706.67 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 18.8%. The company is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that iHeartMedia will report full year sales of $4.10 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $4.02 billion to $4.18 billion. For the next year, analysts forecast that the business will post sales of $4.21 billion, with estimates ranging from $4.07 billion to $4.39 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow iHeartMedia.

iHeartMedia (NASDAQ:IHRT – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 23rd. The company reported $0.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.54 by $0.22. The business had revenue of $1.06 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.04 billion.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of iHeartMedia from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, January 14th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $30.33.

In related news, major shareholder Media & Entertainment I. Global acquired 619,937 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 25th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $17.74 per share, with a total value of $10,997,682.38. Following the purchase, the insider now directly owns 14,027,075 shares in the company, valued at $248,840,310.50. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Media & Entertainment I. Global purchased 453,496 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 13th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $18.79 per share, with a total value of $8,521,189.84. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 12,557,692 shares in the company, valued at approximately $235,959,032.68. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders purchased 1,693,317 shares of company stock worth $29,514,804. 2.90% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC lifted its stake in shares of iHeartMedia by 63.7% in the fourth quarter. Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC now owns 1,341 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 522 shares in the last quarter. Pinebridge Investments L.P. purchased a new position in iHeartMedia during the third quarter valued at approximately $53,000. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. purchased a new position in iHeartMedia during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $50,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC grew its stake in iHeartMedia by 11,084.6% during the third quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 2,908 shares of the company’s stock valued at $73,000 after acquiring an additional 2,882 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in iHeartMedia during the third quarter valued at approximately $96,000. Institutional investors own 80.20% of the company’s stock.

IHRT traded up $0.33 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $16.83. 631,674 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 680,148. The company has a market cap of $2.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -15.44, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.42 and a beta of 1.72. iHeartMedia has a one year low of $15.38 and a one year high of $28.24. The company’s 50-day moving average is $18.95.

iHeartMedia, Inc operates as a media and entertainment company worldwide. It operates through three segments: Multiplatform Group, Digital Audio Group, and Audio & Media Services Group. The Multiplatform Group segment offers broadcast radio stations, sponsorship, and live and virtual events; and operates Premiere Networks, a national radio network that produces, distributes, or represents approximately 120 syndicated radio programs and services to approximately 6,400 radio station affiliates.

