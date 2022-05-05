Analysts Anticipate Monarch Casino & Resort, Inc. (NASDAQ:MCRI) Will Announce Earnings of $1.08 Per Share

Wall Street analysts expect that Monarch Casino & Resort, Inc. (NASDAQ:MCRI – Get Rating) will announce $1.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have provided estimates for Monarch Casino & Resort’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $1.12 and the lowest estimate coming in at $1.05. Monarch Casino & Resort reported earnings per share of $0.93 in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 16.1%. The company is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Monarch Casino & Resort will report full-year earnings of $4.39 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.27 to $4.56. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the firm will post earnings of $4.77 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.56 to $5.08. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Monarch Casino & Resort.

Get Monarch Casino & Resort alerts:

Monarch Casino & Resort (NASDAQ:MCRI – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 20th. The company reported $0.92 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.91 by $0.01. Monarch Casino & Resort had a net margin of 18.30% and a return on equity of 18.48%.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on MCRI shares. Truist Financial boosted their target price on shares of Monarch Casino & Resort from $88.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 19th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Monarch Casino & Resort from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 14th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered shares of Monarch Casino & Resort from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, April 21st. Jefferies Financial Group lowered shares of Monarch Casino & Resort from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $85.00 to $90.00 in a report on Thursday, April 21st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Monarch Casino & Resort from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $97.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 20th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Monarch Casino & Resort currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $95.75.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Monarch Casino & Resort by 34.4% in the 3rd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 856 shares of the company’s stock valued at $57,000 after purchasing an additional 219 shares during the last quarter. Denali Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Monarch Casino & Resort during the 1st quarter valued at $113,000. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its position in shares of Monarch Casino & Resort by 33.6% during the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,012 shares of the company’s stock valued at $133,000 after acquiring an additional 506 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new position in shares of Monarch Casino & Resort during the 3rd quarter valued at $188,000. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new position in shares of Monarch Casino & Resort during the 4th quarter valued at $188,000. 62.45% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

MCRI traded down $1.70 during trading on Friday, reaching $69.21. 1,042 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 126,410. Monarch Casino & Resort has a one year low of $56.35 and a one year high of $94.26. The company has a current ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.31 billion, a PE ratio of 17.64 and a beta of 1.69. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $81.95 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $74.07.

About Monarch Casino & Resort (Get Rating)

Monarch Casino & Resort, Inc, through its subsidiaries, owns and operates the Atlantis Casino Resort Spa, a hotel and casino in Reno, Nevada. The company also owns and operates the Monarch Casino Resort Spa Black Hawk in Black Hawk, Colorado. As of December 31, 2021, its Atlantis Casino Resort Spa featured approximately 61,000 square feet of casino space; 818 guest rooms and suites; 8 food outlets; 2 gourmet coffee and pastry bars; a 30,000 square-foot health spa and salon with an enclosed pool; 2 retail outlets offering clothing and gift shop merchandise; an 8,000 square-foot family entertainment center; and approximately 52,000 square feet of banquet, convention, and meeting room space.

Further Reading

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Monarch Casino & Resort (MCRI)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Monarch Casino & Resort Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Monarch Casino & Resort and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.