Analysts Anticipate NBT Bancorp Inc. (NASDAQ:NBTB) Will Announce Earnings of $0.81 Per Share

Brokerages predict that NBT Bancorp Inc. (NASDAQ:NBTB – Get Rating) will announce earnings of $0.81 per share for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have issued estimates for NBT Bancorp’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.78 and the highest is $0.85. NBT Bancorp posted earnings per share of $0.93 in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 12.9%. The company is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that NBT Bancorp will report full-year earnings of $3.23 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.12 to $3.35. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will report earnings of $3.23 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.08 to $3.50. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow NBT Bancorp.

NBT Bancorp (NASDAQ:NBTB – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 25th. The bank reported $0.90 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.77 by $0.13. NBT Bancorp had a return on equity of 12.66% and a net margin of 30.64%. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.92 earnings per share.

Separately, StockNews.com assumed coverage on NBT Bancorp in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company.

In related news, CFO Scott Allen Kingsley purchased 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 27th. The shares were bought at an average price of $35.60 per share, for a total transaction of $106,800.00. Following the acquisition, the chief financial officer now owns 17,215 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $612,854. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Corporate insiders own 3.55% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in NBTB. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in NBT Bancorp during the 4th quarter valued at $12,304,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in NBT Bancorp by 433.7% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 203,791 shares of the bank’s stock worth $7,851,000 after purchasing an additional 165,609 shares during the period. Two Sigma Advisers LP increased its stake in NBT Bancorp by 1,054.3% in the third quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 80,800 shares of the bank’s stock worth $2,918,000 after purchasing an additional 73,800 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in NBT Bancorp by 43.8% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 216,145 shares of the bank’s stock worth $7,775,000 after purchasing an additional 65,816 shares during the period. Finally, Two Sigma Investments LP increased its stake in NBT Bancorp by 341.7% in the third quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 79,444 shares of the bank’s stock worth $2,870,000 after purchasing an additional 61,460 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 55.74% of the company’s stock.

NBTB stock traded down $0.76 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $36.11. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,962 shares, compared to its average volume of 166,279. The company has a quick ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.42 and a beta of 0.58. NBT Bancorp has a 12 month low of $32.66 and a 12 month high of $42.33. The company has a 50 day moving average of $36.81 and a two-hundred day moving average of $37.81.

NBT Bancorp Inc, a financial holding company, provides commercial banking, retail banking, and wealth management services. Its deposit products include demand deposit, savings, negotiable order of withdrawal, money market deposit, and certificate of deposit accounts. The company's loan portfolio comprises commercial and industrial, commercial real estate, agricultural, and commercial construction loans; indirect and direct consumer, home equity, mortgages, business banking loans, and commercial loans; and residential real estate loans.

