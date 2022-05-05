Analysts Anticipate Nyxoah S.A. (NASDAQ:NYXH) Will Announce Earnings of -$0.36 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages predict that Nyxoah S.A. (NASDAQ:NYXH – Get Rating) will post earnings per share (EPS) of ($0.36) for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have provided estimates for Nyxoah’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.42) and the highest estimate coming in at ($0.32). Nyxoah reported earnings per share of ($0.31) in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 16.1%. The company is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Nyxoah will report full year earnings of ($1.87) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($3.05) to ($1.34). For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post earnings of ($2.53) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($4.37) to ($1.48). Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Nyxoah.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Nyxoah from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, April 1st. Wolfe Research started coverage on Nyxoah in a research report on Tuesday, April 5th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $21.00 price objective for the company. Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on Nyxoah from $40.00 to $30.00 in a research note on Friday, March 25th. Finally, Oppenheimer initiated coverage on Nyxoah in a research report on Wednesday, April 20th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $30.00 price objective for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $31.33.

NASDAQ NYXH traded up $0.03 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $15.95. 7,323 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,740. The company has a 50 day moving average of $18.53 and a two-hundred day moving average of $20.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 12.10 and a quick ratio of 12.07. Nyxoah has a 52-week low of $15.85 and a 52-week high of $37.00.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in NYXH. BlackRock Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Nyxoah in the third quarter worth $19,612,000. Deerfield Management Company L.P. Series C increased its holdings in shares of Nyxoah by 51.4% during the fourth quarter. Deerfield Management Company L.P. Series C now owns 455,262 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,471,000 after buying an additional 154,462 shares in the last quarter. RTW Investments LP acquired a new stake in shares of Nyxoah in the third quarter valued at approximately $10,087,000. Pura Vida Investments LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Nyxoah in the third quarter valued at approximately $6,542,000. Finally, Putnam Investments LLC bought a new position in Nyxoah in the third quarter valued at approximately $5,646,000. 10.76% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Nyxoah SA, a medical technology company, focuses on the development and commercialization of solutions to treat sleep disordered breathing conditions. It offers Genio system, a CE-Marked, patient-centric, and hypoglossal neurostimulation therapy to treat moderate to severe obstructive sleep apnea. The company was incorporated in 2009 and is headquartered in Mont-Saint-Guibert, Belgium.

