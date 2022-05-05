Analysts Anticipate Olin Co. (NYSE:OLN) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $2.47 Billion

Brokerages expect Olin Co. (NYSE:OLN – Get Rating) to report $2.47 billion in sales for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have provided estimates for Olin’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $2.43 billion and the highest is $2.54 billion. Olin reported sales of $2.22 billion during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 11.3%. The business is expected to report its next earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Olin will report full year sales of $9.52 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $9.27 billion to $9.73 billion. For the next year, analysts forecast that the firm will post sales of $9.17 billion, with estimates ranging from $8.78 billion to $9.44 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Olin.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on OLN. KeyCorp boosted their price target on Olin from $64.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 5th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on Olin from $60.00 to $58.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 11th. StockNews.com lowered Olin from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday. Citigroup boosted their price target on Olin from $65.00 to $74.00 in a report on Monday. Finally, Barclays boosted their price target on Olin from $57.00 to $65.00 in a report on Monday. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $71.00.

Shares of NYSE:OLN traded up $5.66 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $64.52. 1,864,520 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,994,666. Olin has a 1 year low of $39.90 and a 1 year high of $64.76. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $53.08 and a 200-day moving average price of $54.38. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.98 and a beta of 1.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 1.49 and a quick ratio of 0.94.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 10th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 10th will be given a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.24%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, May 9th. Olin’s payout ratio is presently 8.97%.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Sageworth Trust Co of South Dakota acquired a new position in shares of Olin in the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Castle Financial & Retirement Planning Associates Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Olin in the 4th quarter valued at $31,000. TFO TDC LLC acquired a new position in shares of Olin in the 1st quarter valued at $32,000. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of Olin by 169.2% in the 1st quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 603 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 379 shares during the period. Finally, National Bank of Canada FI acquired a new stake in Olin during the 4th quarter worth about $38,000. 81.79% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Olin Corporation manufactures and distributes chemical products in the United States, Europe, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Chlor Alkali Products and Vinyls; Epoxy; and Winchester. The Chlor Alkali Products and Vinyls segment offers chlorine and caustic soda, ethylene dichloride and vinyl chloride monomers, methyl chloride, methylene chloride, chloroform, carbon tetrachloride, perchloroethylene, hydrochloric acid, hydrogen, bleach products, potassium hydroxide, chlorinated organics intermediates and solvents, and sodium hypochlorite.

