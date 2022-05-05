Analysts Expect Bright Horizons Family Solutions Inc. (NYSE:BFAM) Will Post Earnings of $0.74 Per Share

Analysts forecast that Bright Horizons Family Solutions Inc. (NYSE:BFAM – Get Rating) will report earnings of $0.74 per share for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have issued estimates for Bright Horizons Family Solutions’ earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.79 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.67. Bright Horizons Family Solutions reported earnings of $0.49 per share in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 51%. The firm is expected to issue its next earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Bright Horizons Family Solutions will report full year earnings of $3.25 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.18 to $3.34. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will report earnings of $4.31 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.02 to $4.50. Zacks’ EPS averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow Bright Horizons Family Solutions.

Bright Horizons Family Solutions (NYSE:BFAM – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The company reported $0.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.42 by $0.05. Bright Horizons Family Solutions had a return on equity of 8.14% and a net margin of 4.01%. The business had revenue of $460.41 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $480.14 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.16 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 17.8% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several brokerages have weighed in on BFAM. Robert W. Baird dropped their target price on Bright Horizons Family Solutions from $140.00 to $115.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Zacks Investment Research lowered Bright Horizons Family Solutions from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Citigroup dropped their target price on Bright Horizons Family Solutions from $170.00 to $155.00 in a research report on Friday, February 18th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft began coverage on Bright Horizons Family Solutions in a research report on Tuesday, March 29th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $114.00 target price on the stock. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on Bright Horizons Family Solutions in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Bright Horizons Family Solutions presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $142.56.

In related news, CFO Elizabeth J. Boland sold 2,846 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $130.00, for a total transaction of $369,980.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 1.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Stephens Investment Management Group LLC boosted its stake in Bright Horizons Family Solutions by 12.9% during the first quarter. Stephens Investment Management Group LLC now owns 467,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $62,072,000 after buying an additional 53,583 shares in the last quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc bought a new position in Bright Horizons Family Solutions during the first quarter valued at about $131,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in Bright Horizons Family Solutions by 14.5% during the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 152,510 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,236,000 after buying an additional 19,267 shares in the last quarter. Trillium Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Bright Horizons Family Solutions by 7.6% in the 1st quarter. Trillium Asset Management LLC now owns 284,212 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,712,000 after purchasing an additional 20,017 shares during the period. Finally, FDx Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of Bright Horizons Family Solutions by 13.6% in the 1st quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. now owns 10,755 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,427,000 after purchasing an additional 1,285 shares during the period. 98.60% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE BFAM opened at $100.74 on Monday. Bright Horizons Family Solutions has a 1-year low of $95.65 and a 1-year high of $171.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 0.87 and a quick ratio of 0.87. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $129.90 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $131.43. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.97 billion, a PE ratio of 73.53 and a beta of 0.97.

Bright Horizons Family Solutions Inc provides early education and child care, back-up care, educational advisory, and other workplace solutions services for employers and families. The company operates through three segments: Full Service Center-Based Child Care, Back-Up Care, and Educational Advisory and Other Services.

