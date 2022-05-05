Analysts Expect Hanesbrands Inc. (NYSE:HBI) Will Post Earnings of $0.28 Per Share

Wall Street analysts expect Hanesbrands Inc. (NYSE:HBI – Get Rating) to post earnings of $0.28 per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Four analysts have made estimates for Hanesbrands’ earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.30 and the lowest is $0.27. Hanesbrands posted earnings per share of $0.39 during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 28.2%. The business is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Monday, January 1st.
On average, analysts expect that Hanesbrands will report full-year earnings of $1.77 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.73 to $1.81. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the business will post earnings of $2.00 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.92 to $2.10. Zacks’ EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Hanesbrands.
Hanesbrands (NYSE:HBI – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The textile maker reported $0.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.43 by $0.01. Hanesbrands had a return on equity of 108.10% and a net margin of 1.14%. The firm had revenue of $1.75 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.75 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.38 EPS. Hanesbrands’s revenue was up 3.7% on a year-over-year basis.
In related news, Director Cheryl K. Beebe purchased 6,250 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 8th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $15.61 per share, for a total transaction of $97,562.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Stephen B. Bratspies purchased 34,292 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 24th. The stock was bought at an average price of $14.63 per share, with a total value of $501,691.96. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.29% of the company’s stock.
Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in HBI. FSB Premier Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Hanesbrands during the fourth quarter valued at about $28,000. CWM LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Hanesbrands during the fourth quarter valued at about $38,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Hanesbrands by 109.5% during the fourth quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 2,715 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $44,000 after acquiring an additional 1,419 shares in the last quarter. Quent Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Hanesbrands during the fourth quarter valued at about $44,000. Finally, Daiwa Securities Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Hanesbrands by 35.0% during the third quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 2,735 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $47,000 after acquiring an additional 709 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 87.58% of the company’s stock.
HBI stock opened at $14.18 on Monday. Hanesbrands has a 1 year low of $13.03 and a 1 year high of $22.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.73, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a current ratio of 1.52. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $14.73 and its 200 day moving average price is $15.92. The firm has a market cap of $4.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 64.45 and a beta of 1.47.
The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 31st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 10th will be issued a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, May 9th. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.23%. Hanesbrands’s payout ratio is 272.73%.
Hanesbrands announced that its board has approved a share repurchase program on Thursday, February 3rd that permits the company to buyback $600.00 million in shares. This buyback authorization permits the textile maker to purchase up to 10.8% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are generally an indication that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.
Hanesbrands Inc, a consumer goods company, designs, manufactures, sources, and sells a range of basic apparel for men, women, and children. The company operates through three segments: Innerwear, Activewear, and International. It sells men's underwear, women's panties, children's underwear, activewear, and socks, as well as intimate apparel, such as bras and shapewears; home goods; and T-shirts, fleece, performance apparel, sport shirts, performance T-shirts and shorts, sports bras, teamwear, and thermals, as well as licensed logo apparel in collegiate bookstores, mass retailers, and other channels.
