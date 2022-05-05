Analysts Expect National CineMedia, Inc. (NASDAQ:NCMI) Will Post Earnings of -$0.16 Per Share

Brokerages forecast that National CineMedia, Inc. (NASDAQ:NCMI – Get Rating) will announce earnings of ($0.16) per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have issued estimates for National CineMedia’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.20) and the highest estimate coming in at ($0.14). National CineMedia reported earnings per share of ($0.25) in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 36%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that National CineMedia will report full year earnings of ($0.02) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.13) to $0.04. For the next year, analysts forecast that the firm will post earnings of $0.25 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.20 to $0.30. Zacks’ EPS averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that cover National CineMedia.

National CineMedia (NASDAQ:NCMI – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 3rd. The business services provider reported ($0.05) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.04) by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $63.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $64.68 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.62) earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 304.5% compared to the same quarter last year.

NCMI has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. B. Riley dropped their price objective on shares of National CineMedia from $6.00 to $5.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 13th. Zacks Investment Research raised National CineMedia from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $2.50 price target on the stock in a research note on Thursday. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on National CineMedia in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “sell” rating for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $4.50.

In other news, CEO Thomas F. Lesinski sold 15,081 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2.97, for a total value of $44,790.57. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 3.10% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Citigroup Inc. increased its stake in shares of National CineMedia by 81.0% during the 3rd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 6,924 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 3,099 shares during the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC bought a new position in National CineMedia during the fourth quarter worth about $37,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its position in National CineMedia by 363.0% during the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 10,562 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 8,281 shares during the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company bought a new stake in National CineMedia in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $55,000. Finally, Centaurus Financial Inc. lifted its position in shares of National CineMedia by 38.4% in the third quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. now owns 18,875 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $67,000 after buying an additional 5,234 shares during the last quarter.

NCMI traded down $0.06 during trading on Thursday, reaching $2.18. The company had a trading volume of 590,086 shares, compared to its average volume of 636,611. National CineMedia has a 12 month low of $2.15 and a 12 month high of $5.37. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $2.50 and its 200 day moving average price is $2.84.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 17th were paid a $0.05 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 16th. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 9.17%. National CineMedia’s payout ratio is currently -32.79%.

National CineMedia Company Profile (Get Rating)

National CineMedia, Inc, through its subsidiary, National CineMedia, LLC, operates cinema advertising network in North America. It engages in the sale of advertising to national, regional, and local businesses in Noovie, a cinema advertising and entertainment pre-show seen on movie screens; and sells advertising on its Lobby Entertainment Network, a series of strategically-placed screens located in movie theater lobbies, as well as other forms of advertising and promotions in theatre lobbies.

