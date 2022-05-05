Analysts’ Recent Ratings Changes for Liberty Oilfield Services (LBRT)

Several analysts have recently updated their ratings and price targets for Liberty Oilfield Services (NYSE: LBRT):

4/27/2022 – Liberty Oilfield Services had its price target raised by analysts at Barclays PLC from $15.00 to $19.00.

4/25/2022 – Liberty Oilfield Services had its price target raised by analysts at Morgan Stanley from $20.00 to $23.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

4/22/2022 – Liberty Oilfield Services had its price target raised by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from $18.00 to $21.00. They now have a “sector perform” rating on the stock.

4/22/2022 – Liberty Oilfield Services had its price target raised by analysts at Wells Fargo & Company from $15.00 to $19.00. They now have an “equal weight” rating on the stock.

4/14/2022 – Liberty Oilfield Services had its price target raised by analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. from $14.00 to $16.00. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

4/13/2022 – Liberty Oilfield Services had its price target raised by analysts at Piper Sandler from $12.25 to $17.60. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

4/11/2022 – Liberty Oilfield Services had its price target raised by analysts at Morgan Stanley from $15.00 to $20.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

4/8/2022 – Liberty Oilfield Services had its price target raised by analysts at Stifel Nicolaus from $15.00 to $18.00.

3/31/2022 – Liberty Oilfield Services was downgraded by analysts at Wells Fargo & Company from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating. They now have a $15.00 price target on the stock, up previously from $14.00.

3/11/2022 – Liberty Oilfield Services was upgraded by analysts at Bank of America Co. from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating.

NYSE LBRT traded down $1.63 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $15.59. The stock had a trading volume of 87,043 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,383,131. The stock has a market cap of $2.92 billion, a PE ratio of -18.34 and a beta of 2.36. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $15.21 and a 200 day moving average price of $12.69. Liberty Oilfield Services Inc. has a 1 year low of $8.50 and a 1 year high of $20.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 1.22 and a quick ratio of 1.00.

Get Liberty Oilfield Services Inc alerts:

Liberty Oilfield Services (NYSE:LBRT – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 20th. The company reported $0.03 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.16) by $0.19. The business had revenue of $792.77 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $739.42 million. Liberty Oilfield Services had a negative net margin of 5.55% and a negative return on equity of 12.17%. The firm’s revenue was up 43.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.21) EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Liberty Oilfield Services Inc. will post 0.5 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, major shareholder Limited/Nv Schlumberger sold 14,500,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.50, for a total value of $224,750,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 35,101,961 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $544,080,395.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . 3.40% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of Liberty Oilfield Services by 0.7% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,625,793 shares of the company’s stock valued at $64,272,000 after buying an additional 45,567 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its holdings in Liberty Oilfield Services by 24.2% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,700,443 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,194,000 after buying an additional 526,002 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its position in Liberty Oilfield Services by 1.7% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,415,495 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,430,000 after acquiring an additional 41,255 shares in the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. boosted its position in Liberty Oilfield Services by 31.2% during the third quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 2,273,789 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,580,000 after purchasing an additional 540,508 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Liberty Oilfield Services during the fourth quarter valued at about $17,064,000. 88.18% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Liberty Oilfield Services Inc provides hydraulic fracturing and wireline services, and related goods to onshore oil and natural gas exploration and production companies in North America. It also offers hydraulic fracturing pressure pumping services, including pressure pumping and pumpdown perforating services, as well wireline services, proppant delivery solutions, data analytics, related goods and technologies.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Liberty Oilfield Services Inc Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Liberty Oilfield Services Inc and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.