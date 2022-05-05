Analysts Set Bicycle Therapeutics plc (NASDAQ:BCYC) Price Target at $65.36

Bicycle Therapeutics plc (NASDAQ:BCYC – Get Rating) has been given an average rating of “Buy” by the thirteen research firms that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $65.36.

Several research firms recently commented on BCYC. Morgan Stanley began coverage on shares of Bicycle Therapeutics in a report on Monday, February 14th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $60.00 price objective for the company. TheStreet downgraded shares of Bicycle Therapeutics from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Thursday, April 21st. B. Riley downgraded shares of Bicycle Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the company from $62.00 to $33.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 13th. Needham & Company LLC cut their price target on shares of Bicycle Therapeutics from $85.00 to $75.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 12th. Finally, JMP Securities cut their price target on shares of Bicycle Therapeutics from $85.00 to $70.00 and set a “market outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, March 3rd.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Citigroup Inc. increased its position in shares of Bicycle Therapeutics by 424.2% in the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 802 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,000 after acquiring an additional 649 shares during the period. Prospera Financial Services Inc purchased a new position in shares of Bicycle Therapeutics in the first quarter valued at about $88,000. Bank of America Corp DE increased its position in shares of Bicycle Therapeutics by 17.1% in the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 2,524 shares of the company’s stock valued at $153,000 after acquiring an additional 368 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in shares of Bicycle Therapeutics by 107.2% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,828 shares of the company’s stock valued at $172,000 after acquiring an additional 1,463 shares during the period. Finally, Northern Trust Corp purchased a new position in shares of Bicycle Therapeutics in the fourth quarter valued at about $177,000. Institutional investors own 71.99% of the company’s stock.

BCYC traded up $1.15 on Friday, hitting $21.77. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 29,704 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,004,721. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $36.68 and its 200-day simple moving average is $47.36. The firm has a market cap of $645.48 million, a P/E ratio of -8.06 and a beta of 0.55. Bicycle Therapeutics has a 12 month low of $21.53 and a 12 month high of $62.08. The company has a quick ratio of 12.65, a current ratio of 12.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09.

Bicycle Therapeutics (NASDAQ:BCYC – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 1st. The company reported ($0.63) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.60) by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $3.77 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.31 million. Bicycle Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 33.36% and a negative net margin of 571.25%. Equities analysts predict that Bicycle Therapeutics will post -3.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Bicycle Therapeutics plc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops a class of medicines for diseases that are underserved by existing therapeutics. Its lead product candidate is BT1718, a bicycle toxin conjugate (BTC), which is in Phase I/IIa clinical trials targeting tumors that express Membrane Type 1 matrix metalloprotease.

