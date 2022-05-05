Analysts Set Coca-Cola Europacific Partners PLC (NYSE:CCEP) PT at $63.58

Shares of Coca-Cola Europacific Partners PLC (NYSE:CCEP – Get Rating) have been given a consensus recommendation of “Buy” by the eighteen analysts that are covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, four have assigned a hold recommendation and nine have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1 year price target among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $63.58.

Several brokerages have recently commented on CCEP. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Coca-Cola Europacific Partners from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, April 29th. ING Group began coverage on shares of Coca-Cola Europacific Partners in a research report on Tuesday, February 8th. They set a “buy” rating and a $71.05 price objective for the company. Bank of America reduced their price objective on shares of Coca-Cola Europacific Partners from $68.00 to $55.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 9th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their target price on Coca-Cola Europacific Partners from $66.00 to $59.00 in a report on Thursday, April 28th. Finally, Oddo Bhf upgraded Coca-Cola Europacific Partners from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $60.85 target price on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 17th.

NYSE:CCEP opened at $51.55 on Monday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $49.05 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $53.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.64, a current ratio of 0.95 and a quick ratio of 0.76. Coca-Cola Europacific Partners has a fifty-two week low of $42.33 and a fifty-two week high of $63.04.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Benjamin Edwards Inc. purchased a new stake in Coca-Cola Europacific Partners in the 4th quarter worth about $28,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its holdings in Coca-Cola Europacific Partners by 8.6% during the 3rd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 33,399 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,847,000 after buying an additional 2,640 shares in the last quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in Coca-Cola Europacific Partners by 48.2% during the 3rd quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC now owns 595,244 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,911,000 after buying an additional 193,471 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Europe London LLP grew its holdings in Coca-Cola Europacific Partners by 76.4% during the 3rd quarter. Point72 Europe London LLP now owns 100,175 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,539,000 after buying an additional 43,384 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in Coca-Cola Europacific Partners by 129.7% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,074,952 shares of the company’s stock valued at $59,434,000 after buying an additional 607,071 shares in the last quarter.

About Coca-Cola Europacific Partners

Coca-Cola Europacific Partners PLC, together with its subsidiaries, produces, distributes, and sells a range of non-alcoholic ready to drink beverages. The company offers flavours, mixers, and energy drinks; soft drinks, waters, enhanced water, and isotonic drinks; and ready-to-drink tea and coffee, juices, and other drinks.

