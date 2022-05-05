Analysts Set Copper Mountain Mining Co. (TSE:CMMC) Target Price at C$4.81

Copper Mountain Mining Co. (TSE:CMMC – Get Rating) has received an average rating of “Buy” from the eight research firms that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating. The average twelve-month price objective among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is C$4.86.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on CMMC. Cormark restated an “outperform” rating and issued a C$5.50 price objective (down from C$6.00) on shares of Copper Mountain Mining in a research report on Monday. TD Securities reduced their target price on Copper Mountain Mining from C$5.00 to C$4.50 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 27th. Stifel Nicolaus started coverage on Copper Mountain Mining in a research report on Monday, April 18th. They set a “buy” rating and a C$5.90 target price on the stock. BMO Capital Markets reduced their target price on Copper Mountain Mining from C$4.75 to C$4.50 in a research report on Wednesday, April 27th. Finally, Scotiabank cut their price objective on Copper Mountain Mining from C$4.75 to C$4.50 in a report on Wednesday, April 27th.

Get Copper Mountain Mining alerts:

In related news, Senior Officer Letitia Wong bought 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 2nd. The stock was acquired at an average price of C$2.75 per share, for a total transaction of C$27,500.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now owns 283,500 shares in the company, valued at C$779,625. Also, insider Zeta Resources Limited sold 150,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$3.81, for a total value of C$572,205.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 36,674,745 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$139,903,149.75. In the last quarter, insiders sold 525,601 shares of company stock valued at $1,983,196.

Shares of TSE:CMMC opened at C$2.90 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.32, a current ratio of 2.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 74.79. Copper Mountain Mining has a 52-week low of C$2.65 and a 52-week high of C$5.07. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is C$3.52 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$3.57. The company has a market capitalization of C$612.63 million and a P/E ratio of 6.04.

About Copper Mountain Mining (Get Rating)

Copper Mountain Mining Corporation operates as a mining company in Canada. The company explores for copper, gold, and silver deposits. Its flagship asset is the Copper Mountain mine that comprise 138 crown granted mineral claims, 149 located mineral claims, 14 mining leases, and 12 fee simple properties covering an area of 6,702 hectares located to the south of Princeton, British Columbia.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Copper Mountain Mining Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Copper Mountain Mining and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.