Analysts Set Garmin Ltd. (NYSE:GRMN) Price Target at $148.20

Garmin Ltd. (NYSE:GRMN – Get Rating) has been assigned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the five research firms that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and one has assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price target among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $147.40.

GRMN has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Bank of America upgraded shares of Garmin from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $165.00 to $140.00 in a report on Friday, March 18th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Garmin from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $115.00 price objective for the company in a report on Monday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their target price on shares of Garmin from $160.00 to $150.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 28th. Tigress Financial lifted their target price on shares of Garmin from $202.00 to $205.00 in a research note on Friday, February 25th. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of Garmin from $141.00 to $127.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 17th.

Garmin stock traded down $3.94 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $110.26. 3,670 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 898,951. The stock has a market cap of $21.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.58, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.39 and a beta of 1.01. Garmin has a one year low of $106.66 and a one year high of $178.80. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $113.54 and a 200-day moving average price of $127.39.

Garmin ( NYSE:GRMN Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 27th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $1.11 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.10 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $1.17 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.14 billion. Garmin had a net margin of 21.12% and a return on equity of 18.67%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 9.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.18 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Garmin will post 5.91 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Aubrey Capital Management Ltd purchased a new position in Garmin during the 1st quarter valued at $392,000. Hosking Partners LLP increased its position in Garmin by 0.5% during the 1st quarter. Hosking Partners LLP now owns 161,505 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $19,156,000 after purchasing an additional 758 shares during the period. New York State Common Retirement Fund increased its position in Garmin by 1.7% during the 1st quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 280,216 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $33,236,000 after purchasing an additional 4,717 shares during the period. Newfound Research LLC purchased a new position in Garmin during the 1st quarter valued at $118,000. Finally, Stephens Investment Management Group LLC increased its position in Garmin by 2.1% during the 1st quarter. Stephens Investment Management Group LLC now owns 305,550 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $36,241,000 after purchasing an additional 6,149 shares during the period. 72.11% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Garmin Ltd. designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and distributes a range of wireless devices in the Americas, the Asia Pacific, Australian Continent, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. Its Fitness segment offers running and multi-sport watches; cycling products; activity tracking and smartwatch devices; and fitness and cycling accessories.

