Analysts Set Preferred Bank (NASDAQ:PFBC) Target Price at $89.67

Shares of Preferred Bank (NASDAQ:PFBC – Get Rating) have received an average rating of “Buy” from the seven brokerages that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and five have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1 year price target among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $89.67.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on PFBC shares. Raymond James lifted their price objective on Preferred Bank from $75.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, January 21st. Janney Montgomery Scott raised Preferred Bank from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $95.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 16th. B. Riley decreased their price target on Preferred Bank from $100.00 to $95.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 12th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Preferred Bank in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Preferred Bank from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $90.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 20th.

Shares of NASDAQ:PFBC traded down $1.90 during trading on Monday, hitting $68.18. 147 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 82,800. Preferred Bank has a 1-year low of $57.27 and a 1-year high of $81.97. The company has a market capitalization of $1.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.40 and a beta of 1.25. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $73.39 and its 200-day simple moving average is $73.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a current ratio of 1.04.

Preferred Bank ( NASDAQ:PFBC Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 19th. The bank reported $1.74 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.69 by $0.05. Preferred Bank had a return on equity of 17.38% and a net margin of 44.96%. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.42 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that Preferred Bank will post 7.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 21st. Investors of record on Thursday, April 7th were issued a $0.43 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, April 6th. This represents a $1.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.52%. Preferred Bank’s dividend payout ratio is presently 25.52%.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Private Capital Group LLC acquired a new position in Preferred Bank in the first quarter valued at about $30,000. Financial Management Professionals Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Preferred Bank during the first quarter worth about $55,000. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund acquired a new position in shares of Preferred Bank during the third quarter worth about $60,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Preferred Bank during the fourth quarter worth about $62,000. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its position in shares of Preferred Bank by 181.4% during the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 1,770 shares of the bank’s stock worth $131,000 after buying an additional 1,141 shares during the period. 73.22% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Preferred Bank provides various commercial banking products and services to small and mid-sized businesses and their owners, entrepreneurs, real estate developers and investors, professionals, and high net worth individuals in the United States. The company accepts checking, savings, and money market deposit accounts; fixed-rate and fixed maturity retail, and non-retail certificates of deposit; and individual retirement accounts.

