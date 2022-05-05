Analysts Set SLR Investment Corp. (NASDAQ:SLRC) PT at $19.00

SLR Investment Corp. (NASDAQ:SLRC – Get Rating) has been given an average rating of “Hold” by the seven analysts that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, two have issued a hold recommendation and two have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price target among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $19.00.

Several brokerages have commented on SLRC. TheStreet downgraded SLR Investment from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 9th. Maxim Group began coverage on SLR Investment in a research note on Monday, April 25th. They set a “buy” rating and a $20.00 target price on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on SLR Investment from $17.25 to $16.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 25th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded SLR Investment from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, March 5th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on SLR Investment in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “sell” rating on the stock.

SLR Investment stock opened at $16.68 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a current ratio of 0.95. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $17.70 and its 200 day moving average is $18.42. SLR Investment has a twelve month low of $16.16 and a twelve month high of $20.05.

SLR Investment ( NASDAQ:SLRC Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 1st. The financial services provider reported $0.35 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.38 by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $35.73 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $37.17 million. SLR Investment had a return on equity of 7.15% and a net margin of 42.74%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.35 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that SLR Investment will post 1.55 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 2nd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 19th will be issued a dividend of $0.137 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 18th. This represents a $1.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 9.86%. SLR Investment’s payout ratio is 174.47%.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. AllSquare Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in SLR Investment in the 1st quarter worth $25,000. Allworth Financial LP bought a new stake in SLR Investment during the first quarter valued at about $30,000. Moors & Cabot Inc. bought a new stake in SLR Investment during the third quarter valued at about $55,000. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. raised its holdings in SLR Investment by 404.3% during the third quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 3,152 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $60,000 after acquiring an additional 2,527 shares during the period. Finally, City State Bank bought a new stake in SLR Investment during the fourth quarter valued at about $60,000.

SLR Investment Corp. is a business development company specializing in secured debt (first lien unitranche and second lien), subordinated (unsecured) debt, minority equity, leveraged buyouts, acquisitions, recapitalizations, general refinancing, growth capital and strategic income-oriented control equity investments in leveraged middle market companies.

