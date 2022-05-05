Analysts Set TELUS International (Cda) Inc. (NYSE:TIXT) Target Price at $37.18

Shares of TELUS International (Cda) Inc. (NYSE:TIXT – Get Rating) have been assigned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the thirteen ratings firms that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price target among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $36.42.

Several analysts have recently commented on TIXT shares. Robert W. Baird lowered their price target on shares of TELUS International (Cda) from $34.00 to $28.00 in a research report on Monday. Citigroup decreased their target price on shares of TELUS International (Cda) from $36.00 to $32.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 20th. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of TELUS International (Cda) from $34.00 to $31.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 11th. Bank of America lowered shares of TELUS International (Cda) from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $38.00 to $35.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 6th. Finally, TD Securities decreased their target price on shares of TELUS International (Cda) from $44.00 to $38.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 11th.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Mackenzie Financial Corp boosted its holdings in shares of TELUS International (Cda) by 24.3% in the 3rd quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 10,587,621 shares of the company’s stock valued at $370,863,000 after purchasing an additional 2,072,723 shares during the last quarter. Capital Research Global Investors raised its stake in shares of TELUS International (Cda) by 19.9% in the 4th quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 8,338,314 shares of the company’s stock valued at $275,665,000 after acquiring an additional 1,382,428 shares during the period. FIL Ltd raised its stake in shares of TELUS International (Cda) by 26.0% in the 3rd quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 4,792,004 shares of the company’s stock valued at $168,119,000 after acquiring an additional 990,224 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its stake in shares of TELUS International (Cda) by 3.2% in the 4th quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 3,789,447 shares of the company’s stock valued at $125,049,000 after acquiring an additional 117,456 shares during the period. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its stake in shares of TELUS International (Cda) by 177.0% in the 3rd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 3,671,991 shares of the company’s stock valued at $163,183,000 after acquiring an additional 2,346,257 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 39.28% of the company’s stock.

Shares of TIXT stock traded down $0.91 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $21.06. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 97,741 shares, compared to its average volume of 118,266. The business has a fifty day moving average of $23.90 and a 200-day moving average of $29.15. The stock has a market cap of $5.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 72.59, a P/E/G ratio of 1.01 and a beta of 1.14. TELUS International has a twelve month low of $20.83 and a twelve month high of $39.91. The company has a current ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50.

TELUS International (Cda) (NYSE:TIXT – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 10th. The company reported $0.25 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.23 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $600.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $595.35 million. TELUS International (Cda) had a net margin of 3.56% and a return on equity of 12.74%. On average, equities analysts expect that TELUS International will post 1.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About TELUS International (Cda)

TELUS International (Cda) Inc provides customer experience and digital business services in Europe, North America, the Asia-Pacific, and the Central America. It offers digital experience solutions, such as AI and bots, omnichannel CX, mobility solutions, cloud contact center, big data, platform transformation, and UX/UI design; and customer experience solutions, including work anywhere/work from home, customer care, technical support, sales growth and retention, and healthcare/patient experience.

