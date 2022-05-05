Analysts Set Wolverine World Wide, Inc. (NYSE:WWW) Target Price at $36.30

Shares of Wolverine World Wide, Inc. (NYSE:WWW – Get Rating) have been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the thirteen brokerages that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1-year target price among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $36.30.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on WWW. Seaport Res Ptn reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Wolverine World Wide in a report on Tuesday, January 18th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Wolverine World Wide in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. B. Riley dropped their target price on shares of Wolverine World Wide from $37.00 to $35.00 in a report on Thursday, February 24th. UBS Group dropped their target price on shares of Wolverine World Wide from $29.00 to $24.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 8th. Finally, Piper Sandler lowered their price target on shares of Wolverine World Wide from $34.00 to $28.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 23rd.

In other news, Director Brenda J. Lauderback sold 4,975 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.34, for a total transaction of $116,116.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Jeffrey M. Boromisa sold 4,788 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.02, for a total transaction of $105,431.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 4.73% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Signaturefd LLC grew its holdings in Wolverine World Wide by 3,394.7% in the 1st quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,328 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 1,290 shares during the last quarter. US Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Wolverine World Wide in the 1st quarter worth about $52,000. Cornerstone Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Wolverine World Wide in the 4th quarter worth about $62,000. Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC purchased a new position in Wolverine World Wide during the 4th quarter valued at about $74,000. Finally, Dark Forest Capital Management LP purchased a new position in Wolverine World Wide during the 3rd quarter valued at about $84,000. 93.90% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NYSE:WWW traded down $1.15 on Monday, hitting $19.25. 1,974 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 599,306. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $22.29 and a 200-day moving average price of $27.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 1.19 and a quick ratio of 0.71. Wolverine World Wide has a 52 week low of $19.40 and a 52 week high of $44.74. The company has a market cap of $1.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.50 and a beta of 1.76.

Wolverine World Wide (NYSE:WWW – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 23rd. The textile maker reported $0.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.41. The company had revenue of $635.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $630.07 million. Wolverine World Wide had a net margin of 2.83% and a return on equity of 27.42%. Wolverine World Wide’s quarterly revenue was up 24.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.21 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Wolverine World Wide will post 2.57 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 1st. Investors of record on Friday, July 1st will be given a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 30th. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.08%. Wolverine World Wide’s dividend payout ratio is 50.00%.

Wolverine World Wide Company Profile

Wolverine World Wide, Inc designs, manufactures, sources, markets, licenses, and distributes footwear, apparel, and accessories in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, Canada and Latin America. The company operates through two segments, Wolverine Michigan Group and Wolverine Boston Group.

