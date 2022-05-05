Analyzing IMARA (NASDAQ:IMRA) & BeyondSpring (NASDAQ:BYSI)

IMARA (NASDAQ:IMRA – Get Rating) and BeyondSpring (NASDAQ:BYSI – Get Rating) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the superior investment? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, profitability, valuation, risk, earnings and dividends.

Risk and Volatility

IMARA has a beta of 2.6, meaning that its share price is 160% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, BeyondSpring has a beta of 1.21, meaning that its share price is 21% more volatile than the S&P 500.

71.1% of IMARA shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 18.9% of BeyondSpring shares are owned by institutional investors. 39.6% of IMARA shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

This table compares IMARA and BeyondSpring’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets IMARA N/A -63.06% -57.93% BeyondSpring -4,750.48% -144.52% -71.38%

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares IMARA and BeyondSpring’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio IMARA N/A N/A -$51.38 million ($2.40) -0.56 BeyondSpring $1.35 million 48.73 -$64.18 million ($1.64) -1.03

IMARA has higher earnings, but lower revenue than BeyondSpring. BeyondSpring is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than IMARA, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and price targets for IMARA and BeyondSpring, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score IMARA 0 3 1 0 2.25 BeyondSpring 1 3 2 0 2.17

IMARA presently has a consensus target price of $7.00, indicating a potential upside of 422.39%. BeyondSpring has a consensus target price of $30.00, indicating a potential upside of 1,675.15%. Given BeyondSpring’s higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe BeyondSpring is more favorable than IMARA.

Summary

IMARA beats BeyondSpring on 9 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

IMARA Company Profile (Get Rating)

IMARA Inc., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes therapeutics for patients with rare genetic disorders of hemoglobin. Its lead product candidate is IMR-687, an oral and once-a-day therapeutic that is in Phase 2b clinical trials for the treatment of sickle cell disease and ß-thalassemia. The company also develops IMR-261, an oral and clinical-ready activator of nuclear factor erythroid 2-related factor 2 for the treatment of hemoglobinopathies, iron disorders, and potentially other areas. IMARA Inc. was incorporated in 2016 and is headquartered in Boston, Massachusetts.

BeyondSpring Company Profile (Get Rating)

BeyondSpring Inc., a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, together with its subsidiaries, focuses on the development and commercialization of immuno-oncology cancer therapies. The company's lead asset is the Plinabulin, a selective immune-modulating microtubule-binding agent that has completed Phase III clinical trials for the prevention of chemotherapy-induced neutropenia; and developing Plinabulin, which is in Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of later-stage non-small cell lung cancer (NSCLC). It is also developing Plinabulin in combination with various immuno-oncology agents, including nivolumab, a PD-1 antibody for the treatment of NSCLC; nivolumab and ipilimumab, a CTLA-4 antibody for the treatment of small cell lung cancer; and in combination with PD-1 or PD-L1 antibodies and radiation for the treatment of various cancers. In addition, the company engages in the development of three small molecule immune agents in preclinical stages; and a drug development platform. BeyondSpring Inc. has collaboration agreements with the Fred Hutchinson Cancer Research Center and the University of Washington. The company was founded in 2010 and is headquartered in New York, New York.

