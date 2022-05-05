Analyzing Inhibikase Therapeutics (NYSE:IKT) & Eloxx Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ELOX)

Eloxx Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ELOX – Get Rating) and Inhibikase Therapeutics (NYSE:IKT – Get Rating) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the better stock? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, valuation, profitability, dividends, risk and earnings.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current ratings and target prices for Eloxx Pharmaceuticals and Inhibikase Therapeutics, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Eloxx Pharmaceuticals 0 1 4 0 2.80 Inhibikase Therapeutics 0 0 1 0 3.00

Eloxx Pharmaceuticals currently has a consensus price target of $3.02, suggesting a potential upside of 815.15%. Inhibikase Therapeutics has a consensus price target of $12.00, suggesting a potential upside of 1,124.49%. Given Inhibikase Therapeutics’ stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Inhibikase Therapeutics is more favorable than Eloxx Pharmaceuticals.

Volatility and Risk

Eloxx Pharmaceuticals has a beta of 2.47, suggesting that its stock price is 147% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Inhibikase Therapeutics has a beta of 1.24, suggesting that its stock price is 24% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

28.3% of Eloxx Pharmaceuticals shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 24.5% of Inhibikase Therapeutics shares are held by institutional investors. 34.6% of Eloxx Pharmaceuticals shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 55.8% of Inhibikase Therapeutics shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

This table compares Eloxx Pharmaceuticals and Inhibikase Therapeutics’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Eloxx Pharmaceuticals N/A -178.41% -97.10% Inhibikase Therapeutics -476.81% -43.28% -39.58%

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Eloxx Pharmaceuticals and Inhibikase Therapeutics’ revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Eloxx Pharmaceuticals N/A N/A -$66.73 million ($1.01) -0.33 Inhibikase Therapeutics $3.10 million 7.98 -$14.79 million ($0.86) -1.14

Inhibikase Therapeutics has higher revenue and earnings than Eloxx Pharmaceuticals. Inhibikase Therapeutics is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Eloxx Pharmaceuticals, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Summary

Inhibikase Therapeutics beats Eloxx Pharmaceuticals on 8 of the 12 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Eloxx Pharmaceuticals (Get Rating)

Eloxx Pharmaceuticals, Inc., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing ribosome modulation for the treatment of rare and ultra-rare premature stop codon diseases. Its lead investigational drug product candidate is ELX-02, which is in Phase 2 clinical trial for the treatment of cystic fibrosis and nephropathic cystinosis patients with diagnosed nonsense mutations. The company also develops various preclinical programs for the treatment of alport syndrome, recessive dystrophic epidermolysis bullosa, junctional epidermolysis bullosa, and familial adenomatous polyposis, as well as various earlier discovery stage programs in oncology. Eloxx Pharmaceuticals, Inc. was founded in 2013 and is headquartered in Watertown, Massachusetts.

About Inhibikase Therapeutics (Get Rating)

Inhibikase Therapeutics, Inc., a clinical stage pharmaceutical company, develops therapeutics for Parkinson's Disease (PD) and related disorders that arise inside and outside of the brain. The company's product candidates include IkT-148009, a small molecule Abelson tyrosine kinase inhibitor for use in the treatment of PD, as well as gastrointestinal complications that arise as early symptoms of PD, such as swallowing, dysphagia and neurogenic constipation; and IkT-001Pro, a prodrug of the anti-cancer agent Imatinib that is in preclinical development to minimize gastrointestinal side effects. It also develops IkT-01427, a product candidate that blocks the causative virus of progressive multifocal leukoencephalopathy from replicating in the body. The company has collaborations with The Johns Hopkins University; Louisiana State University School of Medicine, Shreveport; and Memorial Sloan-Kettering Cancer Center. The company was founded in 2008 and is headquartered in Atlanta, Georgia.

