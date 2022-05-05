Analyzing Seres Therapeutics (NASDAQ:MCRB) and MediciNova (NASDAQ:MNOV)

Seres Therapeutics (NASDAQ:MCRB – Get Rating) and MediciNova (NASDAQ:MNOV – Get Rating) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the better stock? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their institutional ownership, dividends, risk, analyst recommendations, profitability, valuation and earnings.

Profitability

This table compares Seres Therapeutics and MediciNova’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Seres Therapeutics -45.25% -47.52% -19.77% MediciNova N/A -11.52% -10.99%

This is a breakdown of current ratings and recommmendations for Seres Therapeutics and MediciNova, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Seres Therapeutics 1 0 4 0 2.60 MediciNova 0 0 1 0 3.00

Seres Therapeutics presently has a consensus target price of $19.20, indicating a potential upside of 341.38%. MediciNova has a consensus target price of $6.00, indicating a potential upside of 132.56%. Given Seres Therapeutics’ higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Seres Therapeutics is more favorable than MediciNova.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

80.7% of Seres Therapeutics shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 15.6% of MediciNova shares are owned by institutional investors. 3.0% of Seres Therapeutics shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 16.0% of MediciNova shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Risk and Volatility

Seres Therapeutics has a beta of 3.43, suggesting that its share price is 243% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, MediciNova has a beta of 1.16, suggesting that its share price is 16% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Seres Therapeutics and MediciNova’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Seres Therapeutics $144.93 million 2.77 -$65.58 million ($0.75) -5.80 MediciNova $4.04 million 31.32 -$10.13 million ($0.23) -11.22

MediciNova has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Seres Therapeutics. MediciNova is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Seres Therapeutics, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Summary

MediciNova beats Seres Therapeutics on 8 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

Seres Therapeutics Company Profile (Get Rating)

Seres Therapeutics, Inc., a microbiome therapeutics platform company, engages in developing bacterial consortia that are designed to functionally interact with host cells and tissues to treat disease. The company's lead product candidate is the SER-109, an oral microbiome therapeutic candidate that has completed Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of clostridium difficile infection (CDI). It is also developing SER-155, a cultivated bacteria microbiome drug, which is Phase Ib clinical trial to reduce incidences of gastrointestinal infections, bloodstream infections, and graft versus host diseases in immunocompromised patients receiving allogeneic hematopoietic stem cell transplantation and solid organ transplants. In addition, the company engages in the development of SER-287 and SER-301 that are in Phase Ib to treat ulcerative colitis; SER-401 for patients with metastatic melanoma; and SER-262 to treat Clostridioides difficile infection. It has license and collaboration agreements with Nestec Ltd. and Memorial Sloan Kettering Cancer Center. The company was formerly known as Seres Health, Inc. and changed its name to Seres Therapeutics, Inc. in May 2015. Seres Therapeutics, Inc. was incorporated in 2010 and is headquartered in Cambridge, Massachusetts.

MediciNova Company Profile (Get Rating)

MediciNova, Inc., a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing novel and small molecule therapeutics for the treatment of serious diseases with unmet medical needs in the United States. The company is developing MN-166 (ibudilast), an oral anti-inflammatory and neuroprotective agent for treating neurological disorders, such as primary and secondary progressive multiple sclerosis, amyotrophic lateral sclerosis, chemotherapy-induced peripheral neuropathy, degenerative cervical myelopathy, glioblastoma, and substance dependence and addiction. Its product pipeline also includes MN-221 (bedoradrine), a selective beta-2-adrenergic receptor agonist for the treatment of acute exacerbations of asthma; MN-001 (tipelukast), an orally bioavailable small molecule compound to treat fibrotic diseases, including nonalcoholic steatohepatitis and idiopathic pulmonary fibrosis; and MN-029 (denibulin), a tubulin binding agent for treating solid tumor cancers. The company has collaboration agreements with Kissei Pharmaceutical Co., Ltd.; Kyorin Pharmaceutical Co., Ltd; Angiogene Pharmaceuticals Ltd.; and Meiji Seika Kaisha Ltd. MediciNova, Inc. was incorporated in 2000 and is headquartered in La Jolla, California.

