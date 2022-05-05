Analyzing Spirit Airlines (NASDAQ:SAVE) & KLM Royal Dutch Airlines (OTCMKTS:KLMR)

Spirit Airlines (NASDAQ:SAVE – Get Rating) and KLM Royal Dutch Airlines (OTCMKTS:KLMR – Get Rating) are both transportation companies, but which is the superior business? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their earnings, risk, valuation, dividends, institutional ownership, profitability and analyst recommendations.

Profitability

Get Spirit Airlines alerts:

This table compares Spirit Airlines and KLM Royal Dutch Airlines’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Spirit Airlines -14.63% -19.70% -4.95% KLM Royal Dutch Airlines N/A N/A N/A

62.3% of Spirit Airlines shares are owned by institutional investors. 0.4% of Spirit Airlines shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Spirit Airlines and KLM Royal Dutch Airlines’ revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Spirit Airlines $3.23 billion 0.73 -$472.57 million ($4.54) -4.79 KLM Royal Dutch Airlines $5.85 billion N/A -$1.77 billion N/A N/A

Spirit Airlines has higher earnings, but lower revenue than KLM Royal Dutch Airlines.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent ratings and target prices for Spirit Airlines and KLM Royal Dutch Airlines, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Spirit Airlines 0 0 0 0 N/A KLM Royal Dutch Airlines 0 0 0 0 N/A

Risk & Volatility

Spirit Airlines has a beta of 1.22, indicating that its share price is 22% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, KLM Royal Dutch Airlines has a beta of -0.01, indicating that its share price is 101% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Spirit Airlines Company Profile (Get Rating)

Spirit Airlines, Inc. provides airline services. It serves 85 destinations in 16 countries in the United States, Latin America, and the Caribbean. As of December 31, 2021, the company had a fleet of 173 Airbus single-aisle aircraft. It sells tickets through its call centers and airport ticket counters, as well as online through spirit.com; and through various third parties, including online, traditional travel agents, and electronic global distribution systems. The company was formerly known as Clippert Trucking Company and changed its name to Spirit Airlines, Inc. in 1992. Spirit Airlines, Inc. was founded in 1964 and is headquartered in Miramar, Florida.

KLM Royal Dutch Airlines Company Profile (Get Rating)

KLM Royal Dutch Airlines, together with its subsidiaries, provides passengers and cargo air transportation, aircraft maintenance, leisure, and other services in the Netherlands and internationally. It operates through Network, Maintenance, Leisure, and Other segments. The company also provides engine, component, and airframe maintenance services to other airlines and clients; and catering and handling services to third-party airlines and clients. In addition, it sells cargo capacity to third parties, as well as operates charter and scheduled flights through transavia.com. The company was founded in 1919 and is headquartered in Amstelveen, the Netherlands. KLM Royal Dutch Airlines is a subsidiary of Air France KLM S.A.

Receive News & Ratings for Spirit Airlines Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Spirit Airlines and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.