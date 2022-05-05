AnaptysBio, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANAB) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $13.28 Million

Equities analysts forecast that AnaptysBio, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANAB – Get Rating) will report $13.28 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have issued estimates for AnaptysBio’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $2.16 million and the highest estimate coming in at $21.00 million. AnaptysBio reported sales of $30.03 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 55.8%. The firm is expected to report its next earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that AnaptysBio will report full year sales of $34.62 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $8.85 million to $87.00 million. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will post sales of $86.42 million, with estimates ranging from $8.52 million to $291.79 million. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow AnaptysBio.

AnaptysBio (NASDAQ:ANAB – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Monday, March 7th. The biotechnology company reported ($1.13) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.28 by ($3.41). AnaptysBio had a negative net margin of 91.49% and a negative return on equity of 14.95%. The firm had revenue of $1.01 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $174.30 million.

ANAB has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. HC Wainwright increased their target price on shares of AnaptysBio from $43.00 to $46.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, March 7th. Wedbush reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of AnaptysBio in a report on Monday, March 14th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of AnaptysBio from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, March 17th. StockNews.com cut shares of AnaptysBio from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 26th. Finally, Guggenheim cut shares of AnaptysBio from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 22nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, AnaptysBio presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $37.25.

NASDAQ:ANAB traded down $3.20 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $21.13. 7,489 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 237,237. AnaptysBio has a 12-month low of $21.15 and a 12-month high of $37.89. The business has a 50-day moving average of $25.88 and a two-hundred day moving average of $30.10. The stock has a market capitalization of $595.65 million, a PE ratio of -10.03 and a beta of 0.17.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Fisher Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of AnaptysBio by 14.3% in the first quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 67,889 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,680,000 after acquiring an additional 8,468 shares during the period. New York State Common Retirement Fund increased its stake in shares of AnaptysBio by 6.4% in the first quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 13,647 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $338,000 after acquiring an additional 819 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of AnaptysBio in the first quarter worth $453,000. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale increased its stake in shares of AnaptysBio by 10.4% in the first quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 5,300 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $130,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares during the period. Finally, James Investment Research Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of AnaptysBio in the first quarter worth $161,000.

AnaptysBio, Inc, a clinical stage biotechnology company, engages in developing therapeutic product candidates for inflammation and immuno-oncology indications. Its products include Imsidolimab, an antibody that inhibits the interleukin-36 receptor (IL-36R) for the treatment of various dermatological inflammatory diseases; Rosnilimab, an anti-PD-1 agonist antibody program designed to augment PD-1 signaling through rosnilimab treatment to suppress T-cell driven human inflammatory diseases; and ANB032, an anti-BTLA modulator antibody applicable to human inflammatory diseases associated with lymphoid and myeloid immune cell dysregulation.

