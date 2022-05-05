AngioDynamics (NASDAQ:ANGO) Sets New 1-Year Low at $19.98

Shares of AngioDynamics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANGO – Get Rating) reached a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $19.98 and last traded at $20.10, with a volume of 7362 shares. The stock had previously closed at $21.24.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Canaccord Genuity Group lifted their price objective on AngioDynamics from $34.00 to $40.00 in a report on Friday, April 8th. Zacks Investment Research cut AngioDynamics from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $21.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, March 8th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on AngioDynamics in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating, one has assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, AngioDynamics has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $32.50.

The firm has a market capitalization of $786.02 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -19.75 and a beta of 0.88. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $22.86 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $24.61. The company has a current ratio of 2.59, a quick ratio of 1.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06.

AngioDynamics ( NASDAQ:ANGO Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 7th. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.03 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.01) by $0.04. AngioDynamics had a negative return on equity of 0.12% and a negative net margin of 12.99%. The business had revenue of $74.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $76.32 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.02 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts expect that AngioDynamics, Inc. will post -0.01 earnings per share for the current year.

In other AngioDynamics news, Director Wesley Johnson sold 6,201 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.00, for a total value of $142,623.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 80,003 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,840,069. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP Dave Helsel sold 3,513 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.44, for a total value of $78,831.72. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 22,874 shares in the company, valued at approximately $513,292.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 4.80% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in ANGO. Morgan Stanley raised its position in AngioDynamics by 88.0% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 289,456 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $7,853,000 after purchasing an additional 135,460 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC increased its position in shares of AngioDynamics by 15.5% during the third quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 34,407 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $893,000 after acquiring an additional 4,619 shares during the period. Barclays PLC increased its position in shares of AngioDynamics by 47.2% during the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 39,258 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $1,018,000 after acquiring an additional 12,592 shares during the period. IndexIQ Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of AngioDynamics by 11.1% during the third quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC now owns 19,214 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $498,000 after acquiring an additional 1,925 shares during the period. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its position in shares of AngioDynamics by 99.5% during the third quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 455,897 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $11,826,000 after acquiring an additional 227,357 shares during the period. 93.91% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About AngioDynamics (NASDAQ:ANGO)

AngioDynamics, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells various medical, surgical, and diagnostic devices used by professional healthcare providers for the treatment of peripheral vascular disease and vascular access; and for use in oncology and surgical settings in the United States and internationally.

