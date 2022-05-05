Anglo Pacific Group (TSE:APY) Share Price Passes Below Fifty Day Moving Average of $2.95

Anglo Pacific Group plc (TSE:APY – Get Rating)’s share price passed below its 50 day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of C$2.95 and traded as low as C$2.79. Anglo Pacific Group shares last traded at C$2.79, with a volume of 1,741 shares trading hands.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 34.74, a quick ratio of 1.36 and a current ratio of 1.36. The firm has a market capitalization of C$634.93 million and a PE ratio of -100.67. The business’s 50 day moving average price is C$2.96 and its 200-day moving average price is C$2.54.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 31st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 31st will be issued a dividend of $0.0175 per share. This represents a $0.07 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.36%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 19th. Anglo Pacific Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -408.49%.

Anglo Pacific Group plc operates as a natural resources royalty and streaming company. The company, together with its subsidiaries, engages in securing natural resources royalties and streams by acquisition and through investment in mining and exploration interests in coking and thermal coal, cobalt, iron ore, copper, vanadium, uranium, gold, silver, nickel, and anthracite properties primarily in Australia, North and South America, and Europe.

