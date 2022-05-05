ANSYS (NASDAQ:ANSS) Issues Earnings Results

ANSYS (NASDAQ:ANSS – Get Rating) announced its earnings results on Wednesday. The software maker reported $1.36 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.16 by $0.20, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The firm had revenue of $428.64 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $409.26 million. ANSYS had a net margin of 23.84% and a return on equity of 11.87%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.81 EPS. ANSYS updated its Q2 guidance to $1.46-1.64 EPS and its FY22 guidance to $7.53-7.94 EPS.

ANSS opened at $288.71 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $25.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 56.06, a PEG ratio of 3.54 and a beta of 1.28. ANSYS has a 1-year low of $258.00 and a 1-year high of $413.89. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $302.12 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $345.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 2.10 and a quick ratio of 2.10.

Get ANSYS alerts:

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on ANSS shares. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price target on shares of ANSYS from $437.00 to $389.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 25th. Mizuho started coverage on shares of ANSYS in a research report on Monday, March 28th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $310.00 price target for the company. Daiwa Capital Markets started coverage on shares of ANSYS in a research report on Friday, March 25th. They set a “sell” rating and a $253.00 price target for the company. Citigroup lowered their price target on shares of ANSYS from $335.00 to $308.00 in a research report on Monday, April 25th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on shares of ANSYS from $425.00 to $350.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 25th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $325.00.

In other ANSYS news, SVP Shane Emswiler sold 3,471 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $311.84, for a total value of $1,082,396.64. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . Corporate insiders own 0.63% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Vident Investment Advisory LLC lifted its holdings in shares of ANSYS by 88.2% in the fourth quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 4,918 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,974,000 after buying an additional 2,305 shares in the last quarter. Weiss Multi Strategy Advisers LLC purchased a new position in shares of ANSYS in the fourth quarter worth $2,854,000. Forum Financial Management LP purchased a new position in shares of ANSYS in the fourth quarter worth $262,000. KB Financial Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of ANSYS in the fourth quarter worth $64,000. Finally, EP Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of ANSYS in the fourth quarter worth $229,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.93% of the company’s stock.

ANSYS Company Profile (Get Rating)

ANSYS, Inc develops and markets engineering simulation software and services worldwide. It offers ANSYS Workbench, a framework upon which its multiphysics engineering simulation technologies are built and enables engineers to simulate the interactions between structures, heat transfer, fluids, electronics, and optical elements in a unified engineering simulation environment; high-performance computing product suite; power analysis and optimization software suite that manages the power budget, power delivery integrity, and power-induced noise in an electronic design; and structural analysis product suite that provides simulation tools for product design and optimization.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for ANSYS Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ANSYS and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.