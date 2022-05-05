Antofagasta’s (ANTO) Underperform Rating Reaffirmed at Royal Bank of Canada

Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed their underperform rating on shares of Antofagasta (LON:ANTO – Get Rating) in a research report released on Wednesday, MarketBeat.com reports. The brokerage currently has a GBX 1,300 ($16.24) price target on the mining company’s stock.

A number of other brokerages have also commented on ANTO. Peel Hunt restated an add rating and issued a GBX 1,550 ($19.36) price target on shares of Antofagasta in a report on Wednesday, January 19th. Barclays reaffirmed an overweight rating and set a GBX 1,645 ($20.55) price target on shares of Antofagasta in a research report on Wednesday. Liberum Capital downgraded shares of Antofagasta to a sell rating and set a GBX 1,200 ($14.99) price objective on the stock. in a report on Thursday, January 20th. Morgan Stanley restated an underweight rating and set a GBX 1,500 ($18.74) target price on shares of Antofagasta in a report on Thursday, April 14th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on shares of Antofagasta from GBX 1,350 ($16.86) to GBX 1,340 ($16.74) and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 23rd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Antofagasta presently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of GBX 1,453.89 ($18.16).

ANTO opened at GBX 1,539.50 ($19.23) on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of £15.18 billion and a P/E ratio of 14.69. The company has a current ratio of 3.43, a quick ratio of 3.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 28.77. Antofagasta has a 12 month low of GBX 1,198.50 ($14.97) and a 12 month high of GBX 1,968.50 ($24.59). The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 1,615.46 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 1,464.46.

The company also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 13th. Investors of record on Thursday, April 21st will be paid a $1.19 dividend. This is an increase from Antofagasta’s previous dividend of $0.24. This represents a yield of 6.26%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 21st. Antofagasta’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 0.69%.

Antofagasta plc operates as a mining company. It operates through Los Pelambres, Centinela, Antucoya, Zaldívar, Exploration and Evaluation, and Transport Division segments. The company holds a 60% interest in the Los Pelambres mine, a 70% interest in the Centinela mine, a 70% interest in the Antucoya mine, and a 50% interest in the Zaldívar mine located in Chile.

