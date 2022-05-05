Apollo Global Management, Inc. (NYSE:APO) Shares Purchased by WASHINGTON TRUST Co

WASHINGTON TRUST Co lifted its position in Apollo Global Management, Inc. (NYSE:APO – Get Rating) by 75.0% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 700 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the period. WASHINGTON TRUST Co’s holdings in Apollo Global Management were worth $51,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. First Republic Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Apollo Global Management by 4.7% in the 3rd quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,341,300 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $82,611,000 after purchasing an additional 60,409 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Apollo Global Management by 49.4% in the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 68,237 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,942,000 after purchasing an additional 22,555 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its stake in shares of Apollo Global Management by 5.2% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 744,820 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $45,872,000 after purchasing an additional 36,979 shares during the period. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Apollo Global Management by 10.7% in the 4th quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. now owns 23,014 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,667,000 after purchasing an additional 2,224 shares during the period. Finally, Qube Research & Technologies Ltd acquired a new position in Apollo Global Management during the fourth quarter worth $11,540,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 61.48% of the company’s stock.

Get Apollo Global Management alerts:

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of Apollo Global Management from $88.00 to $81.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 20th. Citigroup reduced their price objective on shares of Apollo Global Management from $105.00 to $87.50 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 12th. Oppenheimer upgraded shares of Apollo Global Management from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $64.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 13th. Bank of America upped their price objective on shares of Apollo Global Management from $74.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 15th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on shares of Apollo Global Management from $85.00 to $71.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 19th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $82.39.

In related news, Director A B. Krongard bought 1,375 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 16th. The stock was bought at an average price of $67.23 per share, with a total value of $92,441.25. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . Company insiders own 3.90% of the company’s stock.

Shares of APO opened at $53.66 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.24, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. Apollo Global Management, Inc. has a 12-month low of $49.64 and a 12-month high of $81.07. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $59.56 and a 200 day moving average price of $67.22. The firm has a market capitalization of $30.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.22, a P/E/G ratio of 0.55 and a beta of 1.64.

Apollo Global Management (NYSE:APO – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Friday, February 11th. The financial services provider reported $1.05 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.07 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $597.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $568.54 million. Apollo Global Management had a return on equity of 17.30% and a net margin of 30.89%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 14.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.72 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Apollo Global Management, Inc. will post 5.4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 18th were paid a dividend of $0.40 per share. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.98%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 17th. Apollo Global Management’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 21.53%.

About Apollo Global Management (Get Rating)

Apollo Global Management, Inc is a private equity firm specializing investments in credit, private equity and real estate markets. The firm's private equity investments include traditional buyouts, recapitalization, distressed buyouts and debt investments in real estate, corporate partner buyouts, distressed asset, corporate carve-outs, middle market, growth capital, turnaround, bridge, corporate restructuring, special situation, acquisition, and industry consolidation transactions.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Apollo Global Management Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Apollo Global Management and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.