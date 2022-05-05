AppCoins Price Tops $0.0030 (APPC)

AppCoins (APPC) traded 26.1% lower against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 19:00 PM ET on May 5th. One AppCoins coin can now be purchased for $0.0030 or 0.00000008 BTC on major exchanges. AppCoins has a market cap of $728,059.32 and approximately $13.00 worth of AppCoins was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, AppCoins has traded down 41.1% against the dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

About AppCoins

AppCoins (CRYPTO:APPC) is a coin. It was first traded on November 6th, 2017. AppCoins’ total supply is 240,273,363 coins and its circulating supply is 240,273,362 coins. The Reddit community for AppCoins is /r/AppcoinsProtocol and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for AppCoins is appcoins.io . AppCoins’ official Twitter account is @AppCoinsProject and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “AppCoins is a cryptocurrency for app stores that gives users new app purchasing power, unleashes monetization potential for developers and increases app safety.This project provides developers a transparent and efficient way to monetise their apps and build a reputation across app stores; provides users a trusted environment with new purchasing possibilities and incentives to discover apps; and creates an app economy with a new universal language that ensures trust, transparency, and openness.”

Buying and Selling AppCoins

