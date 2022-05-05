AppHarvest (NASDAQ:APPH) Releases Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.05 EPS

AppHarvest (NASDAQ:APPHGet Rating) released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday. The company reported ($0.30) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.25) by ($0.05), MarketWatch Earnings reports. AppHarvest had a negative return on equity of 27.63% and a negative net margin of 1,836.31%. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($0.35) earnings per share.

Shares of AppHarvest stock traded down $0.27 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $3.19. 61,245 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,165,343. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $4.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a quick ratio of 3.45 and a current ratio of 3.54. The stock has a market cap of $323.82 million, a P/E ratio of -2.07 and a beta of 0.45. AppHarvest has a twelve month low of $2.62 and a twelve month high of $20.22.

In other news, President David J. Lee sold 43,326 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.25, for a total transaction of $184,135.50. Following the completion of the sale, the president now directly owns 1,291,183 shares in the company, valued at $5,487,527.75. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 20.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of APPH. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in AppHarvest by 13.5% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 165,043 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,641,000 after purchasing an additional 19,642 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. acquired a new position in AppHarvest in the second quarter valued at approximately $283,000. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its stake in AppHarvest by 89.6% in the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 70,349 shares of the company’s stock valued at $459,000 after acquiring an additional 33,245 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC raised its holdings in shares of AppHarvest by 42.5% during the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 15,539 shares of the company’s stock valued at $101,000 after buying an additional 4,631 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Two Sigma Advisers LP raised its holdings in shares of AppHarvest by 94.9% during the third quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 30,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $198,000 after buying an additional 14,800 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 45.63% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on APPH shares. Barclays lowered their target price on AppHarvest from $13.00 to $5.50 in a report on Tuesday, February 22nd. Zacks Investment Research raised AppHarvest from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 27th. Finally, Oppenheimer reduced their price target on AppHarvest from $10.00 to $6.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 25th.

AppHarvest, Inc, an applied agricultural technology company, develops and operates indoor farms to grow non-GMO produce free of chemical pesticide residues. Its products include tomatoes; and other fruits and vegetables, such as berries, peppers, cucumbers, and salad greens. The company was incorporated in 2018 and is based in Morehead, Kentucky.

