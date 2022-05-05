Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT) Shares Acquired by UMB Bank N A MO

UMB Bank N A MO lifted its holdings in shares of Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT – Get Rating) by 15.6% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 86,107 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 11,648 shares during the quarter. UMB Bank N A MO’s holdings in Applied Materials were worth $13,550,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. D Orazio & Associates Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Applied Materials during the 3rd quarter worth $30,000. MV Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Applied Materials by 76.1% during the 3rd quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 236 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 102 shares during the period. Fortis Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Applied Materials during the 3rd quarter worth $32,000. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management grew its holdings in shares of Applied Materials by 1,538.5% during the 4th quarter. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management now owns 213 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the period. Finally, Lowe Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Applied Materials during the 4th quarter worth $35,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.90% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Applied Materials from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $160.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 19th. Barclays lowered their target price on Applied Materials from $165.00 to $150.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 25th. Citigroup raised their target price on Applied Materials from $178.00 to $180.00 in a report on Thursday, February 17th. B. Riley lowered their target price on Applied Materials from $195.00 to $175.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, February 14th. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares restated a “hold” rating and set a $160.00 target price on shares of Applied Materials in a report on Monday, February 14th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $169.54.

Shares of NASDAQ AMAT traded down $3.21 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $115.60. 70,734 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 8,199,566. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 2.51 and a quick ratio of 1.78. Applied Materials, Inc. has a twelve month low of $107.90 and a twelve month high of $167.06. The company has a market cap of $102.12 billion, a PE ratio of 16.27, a P/E/G ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 1.44. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $124.12 and its 200-day simple moving average is $138.43.

Applied Materials (NASDAQ:AMAT – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 16th. The manufacturing equipment provider reported $1.89 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.85 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $6.27 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.16 billion. Applied Materials had a return on equity of 55.62% and a net margin of 27.10%. The firm’s revenue was up 21.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.39 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Applied Materials, Inc. will post 8.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 16th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 26th will be given a dividend of $0.26 per share. This is a positive change from Applied Materials’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.24. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 25th. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.90%. Applied Materials’s payout ratio is 13.35%.

Applied Materials declared that its board has approved a stock repurchase program on Friday, March 11th that permits the company to buyback $6.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the manufacturing equipment provider to buy up to 5.5% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are typically an indication that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

About Applied Materials

Applied Materials, Inc provides manufacturing equipment, services, and software to the semiconductor, display, and related industries. It operates through three segments: Semiconductor Systems, Applied Global Services, and Display and Adjacent Markets. The Semiconductor Systems segment develops, manufactures, and sells various manufacturing equipment that is used to fabricate semiconductor chips or integrated circuits.

