Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT) Shares Sold by Sowell Financial Services LLC

Sowell Financial Services LLC cut its holdings in shares of Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT – Get Rating) by 47.0% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 15,211 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock after selling 13,475 shares during the period. Sowell Financial Services LLC’s holdings in Applied Materials were worth $2,394,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. D Orazio & Associates Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Applied Materials during the 3rd quarter valued at about $30,000. MV Capital Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Applied Materials by 76.1% during the 3rd quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 236 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 102 shares during the period. Fortis Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Applied Materials during the 3rd quarter valued at about $32,000. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management grew its position in shares of Applied Materials by 1,538.5% during the 4th quarter. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management now owns 213 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the period. Finally, Lowe Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Applied Materials in the 4th quarter valued at about $35,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.90% of the company’s stock.

AMAT stock opened at $116.97 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $103.33 billion, a PE ratio of 16.52, a PEG ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 1.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 1.78 and a current ratio of 2.51. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $124.12 and its 200-day moving average price is $138.43. Applied Materials, Inc. has a one year low of $107.90 and a one year high of $167.06.

Applied Materials ( NASDAQ:AMAT Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 16th. The manufacturing equipment provider reported $1.89 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.85 by $0.04. Applied Materials had a net margin of 27.10% and a return on equity of 55.62%. The firm had revenue of $6.27 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.16 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.39 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that Applied Materials, Inc. will post 8.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Applied Materials announced that its board has authorized a stock buyback plan on Friday, March 11th that authorizes the company to repurchase $6.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the manufacturing equipment provider to buy up to 5.5% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are often a sign that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 16th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 26th will be issued a $0.26 dividend. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.89%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 25th. This is an increase from Applied Materials’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.24. Applied Materials’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 13.35%.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on AMAT. UBS Group raised their price target on shares of Applied Materials from $150.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 17th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Applied Materials from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $160.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 19th. Citigroup raised their price target on shares of Applied Materials from $178.00 to $180.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 17th. KeyCorp began coverage on shares of Applied Materials in a research note on Tuesday, January 25th. They issued a “sector weight” rating on the stock. Finally, Piper Sandler decreased their price target on shares of Applied Materials from $158.00 to $153.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 17th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Applied Materials has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $169.54.

Applied Materials, Inc provides manufacturing equipment, services, and software to the semiconductor, display, and related industries. It operates through three segments: Semiconductor Systems, Applied Global Services, and Display and Adjacent Markets. The Semiconductor Systems segment develops, manufactures, and sells various manufacturing equipment that is used to fabricate semiconductor chips or integrated circuits.

